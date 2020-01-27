It should come as no surprise that my staff, volunteers and board of directors like to hike. Nor should it be surprising that a few of us have had our cars broken into at local trailheads. It comes down to “probability and statistics.” If you spend a fair amount of time at trailheads, you have a better than average chance of becoming a statistic.
The ordeal is never pleasant. The hassle, cost and sense of violation can spoil a lovely day on the trail.
Should it happen to you, report the crime. It may take law enforcement awhile to get to you, but we need to put these criminals behind bars. Chances are they’ve done this before. Your report could trigger an arrest. Years ago at a trailhead, a window on my vehicle was smashed and my purse stolen. Within minutes of the theft, the criminals had used my credit card and bought close to $900 of items at a nearby convenience store. I did report it and police did catch the pair months later. Mine was one of many charges against the duo. And yes, it did provide some satisfaction when they were apprehended.
For newcomers to our region, remember to empty your car of all valuables or hide them in the car before heading for the trailhead. Too many hikers and cyclists make the mistake of parking their car and then stashing valuables in the trunk. Savvy thieves are parked in the same lot and watching you.
Parks’ staff and many of our Friends groups pay attention to the amount of crime in their parks and open spaces. When there is a spike, they work with law enforcement to step up surveillance. Some have installed security cameras at trailheads.
If you would like more information about safety on our trails, take time to have “Coffee with a Cop” from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 12 at UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St. It’s your chance to get firsthand information about protecting yourself when out hiking.
Susan Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.