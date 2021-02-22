People and animals aren’t the only ones who get thirsty. Our parks also require water. And, in 2020, the trees and grass were particularly parched due to a lack of precipitation.
To maintain their youthful bloom, they need more than Botox treatments. They need water, and copious amounts of it. The dry climate demands that we provide water if we want trees and turf to survive.
If there were such a thing as a water report card for city parks, we’d barely get a passing grade. Don’t get me wrong; parks staff deserves an A+ for effort — doing its best with finite resources to address leaks in aging irrigation systems. But it’s a bit like that cartoon where the hero puts his finger in the leak as the dam is about to burst.
The typical irrigation system used in our parks lasts 25 to 30 years. And at least half of our parks’ irrigation systems are more than 30 years old. It’s not rocket science: Aging systems fail more often. Failing systems are more expensive to operate.
Why don’t we just invest in new irrigation systems? We do. Every other year, one old system is replaced with a new one. But one new system every two years isn’t nearly enough to address the age problem.
There is good news: As parks staff continues to replace Kentucky bluegrass with native turf, we reduce our water footprint, cut costs because native turf requires less water and mowing, and make back the money of replacement in one or two years. The payback for a new irrigation system is more complex, taking closer to 10 years. Nevertheless, both investments increase efficiency and save taxpayer dollars in the long run.
Last summer was the third warmest on record for Colorado Springs. The city received half the precipitation considered normal. As a result, parks invested more than $4 million on water.
While we could give Mother Nature an F for not providing enough water for our trees and grass, to be fair it’s a partnership. Nice parks are like nice houses — they require investment.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition