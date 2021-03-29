A number of notables are sporting beards these days as Colorado Springs celebrates its sesquicentennial. The accompanying gentle teasing is a refreshing change after a fairly humorless 12 months. I’m eager for the masks to come off so we can see our hirsute community leaders. Bearded men and bonneted women are a whimsical way to celebrate 150 years as a city.
Another way to celebrate is to spend time exploring historic parks such as Palmer, Monument Valley and North Cheyenne Canon. These three beloved getaways were gifts to the city, presents from our founder, Gen. William Jackson Palmer.
If you haven’t read “The Parks of Colorado Springs,” that too was a gift. Former parks director Nancy Lewis described how parks were fundamental to Palmer’s vision of health and wellness for the region.
Once constructed, the parks were celebrated widely. Bearded men and bonneted women came from all over the world. Each of Palmer’s donations created a cornerstone laying the foundation for what we cherish today. How marvelous to walk the very trails our founder had a hand in planning.
As you read her book, her stories remind you of a parent extolling the virtues of each child. It’s a fierce love story that goes well beyond providing a historical perspective. Lewis wanted readers to firmly connect with this legacy and share in the responsibility of preserving and continuing it.
The book doesn’t gloss over the difficult years — the times when there was talk of selling some of our parks and when turf and trees were allowed to die.
New residents might find that shocking. Those were dark days in our history, when city budget cuts gutted the parks department. A decade later, parking lots at favorite parks are at capacity most weekends.
Our natural wonders continue to attract visitors from all over the U.S. International travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022. With the return of the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway to ferry visitors to a spectacular new Summit House atop Pikes Peak, they will come.
It is time to celebrate. We are the fortunate who can walk these trails and enjoy these parks anytime we please. We owe it to those who came before us and built this system to recommit to the bodacious vision of our founder.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition