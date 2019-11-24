I’m convinced Brian Kates could have pursued any profession. He’s smart, witty and creative. Luckily for us he’s devoted his life to community building and children. Especially children lacking the economic advantages many of us enjoy.
Brian works for the city’s parks department as director of Meadows Park Community Center. Located on the city’s southwest side, 65,000 children and adults come through its doors each year. Although not unsafe, the 30-plus-year-old playground needed an overhaul.
Not content to just replace an old, tired playground with a shiny new one, Brian went through an extensive public process and enlisted expert help to create a play area that promoted health and wellness. A “heal ground” that would not just be a fun place to play, but also help children suffering from anxiety and depression. A play area with boulders and lumber inspiring creative play, imagination and a potential bridge for children who might then be encouraged to one day venture into our state and national parks.
For those of us who grew up with slides, swings and teeter-totters, the idea of “nature play” is exciting — but there’s more.
An international firm based in Hawaii with an office in Colorado Springs offered to help Brian achieve his dream. Tackling significant service projects is part of Dawson Incorporated’s company culture. One day last month, more than 60 Dawson employees arrived with equipment, lumber and paint. The result was 200 feet of new fencing, new garden beds, mosaic pavers and a large community mural. Brian says he saved $15,000 as a result of Dawson’s contribution. Dawson employees intend to return and do more work in the future.
Decades ago a respected leader told me “in your most stressful moments you will experience some of your greatest growth.” When this city went through a damaging recession 10 years ago, talented people were forced to move away. The city lost a great deal of institutional knowledge. On the flip side, employees like Brian rose to the challenge and through private/public partnerships, found creative ways to keep his community center doors open. Those city (and county) employees who survived and thrived continue to be some of our finest creative thinkers and problem-solvers.
And come summer, Meadows Park Community Center will have an amazing new “heal ground.”
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.