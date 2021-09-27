One of the many reasons I enjoy spending time on trails is that time always seems to slow down. It’s much easier to “be in the moment,” not looking back or ahead but rather planting each step to avoid tripping over a rock or root.
My guess is, were it possible to be hooked to something that could measure brain waves and overall well-being, a walk in the woods would register a sense of calm and tranquility. At least until you turned the corner and happened upon a coiled rattlesnake or stray black bear. (Note to new residents: That possibility exists but happens very infrequently.)
El Paso County is wrapping up a year of celebrating 50 years of parks. It’s a good time to measure what the county has accomplished over the past half century: 8,000 acres of park land and open space, 123 miles of trails, 32 pavilions, 11 playgrounds, four dog parks, two nature centers, an equestrian skills course plus ponds, pickleball courts and more.
Over 50 years, those acres were painstakingly secured and those parks planned and built. I consistently hear people ask, “Why does it take so long?” That’s a good question with a complicated answer.
Finding funds is only the beginning. To make sure public money is spent fairly and wisely, there is a procurement process. It takes staff to put together the bids and manage the project. Once built, there are maintenance costs for the life of the park or trail. We currently have county playgrounds that are so old it’s difficult to find replacement parts.
One consistent theme over the 50 years is value. El Paso County taxpayers pay less to support their parks than almost any other county along the Front Range. The average annual per person tax support for all those miles of trails and acres of parks is $3.89. To augment that inadequate amount, park staff obtain donations from generous businesses and individuals and obtain grants to fund capital projects. They keep the train on the track.
The public has been invited to rate county parks and trails and to make suggestions (epcountyparkplan.com). Then park staff will need to find money to implement the public’s vision. Perhaps we’d collectively be willing to increase that $3.89 per person per year to $5.00 ... in honor of 50 years of great county parks.
Davies is executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.