While COVID-19 has halted wheels of progress across the state and nation, maintenance at Colorado Springs' heavily trampled parks and trails must go on.
That's the message of a local executive order that deems the task "essential." With the authority given, Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI) plans this month to continue contracted jobs around the city, said Jennifer Peterson, executive director of the local nonprofit that regularly partners with the parks department.
While RMFI's volunteer days through April have been canceled, professional trail work and restoration jobs are still on at Garden of the Gods, Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Palmer Park, Peterson said. Those are all places seeing a surge in visitation as more people seek fresh-air escapes from quarantine confines.
Small crews will be following "strict social distancing and other (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines," Peterson said in an email.
"We feel fortunate to be able to keep a small semblance of the local workforce employed during this crisis," she said, "and help maintain our trails at the same time with all the increased use."
RMFI has provided detailed rules to its staff, outlining orders to keep groups fewer than 10 people, for example. Only one staffer can be in RMFI vehicles, the outline states, and hand-washing stations must be established at work sites. As much as possible, workers have been instructed to maintain 6 feet of separation from trail users.
RMFI's much-anticipated trail-building mission on the backside of Pikes Peak is set for the end of May — "so we've got some time yet to see how things develop," Peterson said. "As for now, we're proceeding with our plans as usual for that project and hoping by then things have significantly improved."
The new Devils Playground trail to the 14,115-foot summit is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
Meanwhile, continued conservation efforts are expected across several of Colorado's other high peaks this summer. Crews are set to return to trails on mounts Columbia and Elbert as well as Grays and Torreys peaks and fourteeners around Lake City, said Lloyd Athearn, executive director of Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.
He envisioned a "reconfigured" scenario where teams would be split into separate camps. They had to adjust to historic avalanche debris last year, and in other summers forest fires have altered logistics, Athearn noted.
"We're always thinking of ourselves as kind of the elite special forces in the trail world," he said. "We'll try to get everything done no matter how crazy the complications put in front of us. This year there's just a new, novel thing for us to grapple with."