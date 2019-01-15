Joanie Sprague, a carpenter on TLC Network’s “Trading Spaces,” will do demonstrations next weekend at the Colorado Springs Home & Landscaping Show & Pet Expo.
The event will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
Sprague, 36, a runner-up on Season 6 of “America’s Top Model,” is one of two new carpenters on TLC’s reboot of “Trading Spaces.” The previous co-host of the DIY Network’s “Run My Renovation” will hold remodeling demos at noon and 2 p.m. Jan. 19.
The show’s pet portion, new this year, will feature an “indoor play, learn, shop and adopt environment suitable for every type of pet lover,” according to the Facebook invite. All pets are welcome to attend with their owners, who must fill out a safety waiver at the Expo entrance.
The show also features landscaping, remodeling and tiny home vendors, local artisans and crafters.
Tickets are $7 for adults; youths 16 and under get in free. Info: coloradospringshomeshow.com