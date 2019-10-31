What's the favorite Halloween candy in Colorado? According to bulk candy distributor candystore.com it's Twix.

Hershey Kisses and Milky Way come in second and third, respectively, in Colorado, according to the company, which based its rankings on 12 years of sales data.

While Twix at No. 1 in Colorado may surprise some, how about Candy Corn taking the top spot in several states including New Mexico, Idaho and North Dakota?

Take a look at the top 10 candies across the U.S and get as state-by-state look at candystore.com.