Tomato, Nectarine and Burrata Salad
Yield 4 servings
1 1/2 pounds ripe tomatoes, at room temperature, cored and chopped into big, irregular shapes
2 large, ripe nectarines, at room temperature, halved, pitted and torn into large chunks
2 teaspoons red-wine vinegar
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt
1 teaspoon sugar
4 slices sourdough bread
1/2 cup store-bought salsa verde (such as Frontera brand)
1/4 cup packed basil leaves
2 medium balls burrata (may substitute fresh mozzarella or best-quality imported feta)
Procedure:
In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes and nectarines with the vinegar, oil, salt and sugar, and gently toss to combine. Let marinate while you toast or griddle the bread on both sides.
In a food processor, combine the salsa verde and basil leaves and blend until incorporated but not super-smooth. (Alternatively, chop the basil and stir it into the salsa verde.)
Spoon the tomato mixture, including all the marinade juices, onto a large serving platter. Tear the burrata into large pieces and add to the platter. Drizzle the salsa verde to finish, and serve with the bread.
Nutrition: Per serving: 430 calories, 23 g protein, 43 g carbohydrates, 21 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 60 mg cholesterol, 850 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 13 g sugar
Adapted from “Salad Feasts: How to Assemble the Perfect Meal,” by Jessica Elliott Dennison (Hardie Grant, 2018).