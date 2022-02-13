It's the finish line for The Gazette's 2022 Best of the Springs voting.

The final day is today to choose your favorites of the year. Want to give a big thank you to your favorite restaurants, dentist, home builder, person who makes a difference, bartender, nonprofit event, car dealer and so many more?

Those on the ballot were chosen by 8,000 readers, with top nominees moving on to the voting. There are more than 300 categories and winners will be gold, silver and bronze honorees.

The Best of the Springs will all be featured in a Gazette special commemorative edition and online. A special presentation event will be announced for this spring for the winners in all six fields: Arts & Entertainment, City Life & Recreation, Family & Health, Food & Drink, Services & Professionals and Shopping.

Mark your entry with your favorites and share comments in support. An email address is required for each person voting.

Voters are eligible for prizes, too, if they mark their best in at least 10 categories and write comments in support. Five voters will receive $100 gift cards to a Best of the Springs winner of their choice. One voter receives a $500 gift card to a Best of the Springs winner.

COVID-19 has caused changes, but there are hundreds of Best of the Springs standouts to be saluted. Favorites forced to close or cut back services during 2021 were also eligible for nominations.

To vote, visit thebestofthesprings.com.