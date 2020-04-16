On a recent bluebird Saturday afternoon, Lee Milner drove to the southwest side of Colorado Springs to confirm a suspicion he had.
The city's longtime parks steward started at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, where he estimated parking to be 55% full.
"Then I went to Cheyenne Cañon," Milner said, "and, 'Whoa.'"
While North Cheyenne Cañon and other city parks have been seen busy as ever during the coronavirus pandemic — a clear indication of people opting for the outdoors in stressful times — the local state park has had room to spare.
Which has spurred the question in Milner's mind: Could waiving the $9 entrance fee help the social distancing cause?
It's Milner's latest park-related effort; most notably, perhaps, he worked behind the scenes to see the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) ordinance passed by voters in 1997. He sits on the board for the fund, which is built by portions of sales tax and has been key in establishing several of the Springs' signature preserves. That includes the one at the base of the city's second-most iconic mountain.
The fact that millions of sales tax dollars from the city were responsible for Cheyenne Mountain State Park only fuels Milner's mission. Several local elected officials are behind him, state Sen. Pete Lee among them.
El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf is another. The idea, he said, "is a pressure release valve that could be opened."
He's a regular at the park, getting in for free as a disabled veteran. "Even during our crisis, I've never seen the parking lot more than half full," he said.
The main parking lot, one of three altogether able to accommodate 300 vehicles according to park Manager Mitch Martin, was built to handle special events. "It wasn't intended to be full on a day-to-day basis," he said.
Accessing the majority of the park's nearly 30 miles of trails, the lot has seen more traffic lately, Martin said. Which, for the sake of finances, is good for the park — especially in light of campgrounds being ordered to close across Colorado.
For Cheyenne Mountain State Park, camping reservations annually account for about 60% of total revenue, Martin said. Therein lies the dilemma of waiving entrance fees: It would mean a bigger loss for the state park that, like all others in Colorado, is mandated to be financially self-sufficient.
"Typically in a normal year, my campground is filling up in April," Martin said. "Without having that revenue coming into the state park, it's going to be significant.
"Definitely, there's going to be a revenue shortfall here at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. We anticipate there's going to be an impact statewide to our entire system."
As TOPS explored land at the foot Cheyenne Mountain near the turn of the century, the idea of Colorado Parks and Wildlife filling the management role was appealing. The cost of perpetual maintenance weighed heavy on parks officials then as it does today.
Milner understands the money argument. One was made last month by leading advocates of national parks, who criticized the government's decision to waive fees as a disregard for a growing maintenance backlog.
In the theoretical case of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, "I don't necessarily disagree," Milner says. "I'm saying we're going to have to find a way to backfill."
Or maybe that wouldn't be necessary, says the Springs' resident senator, an avid outdoorsman. Lee hardly ventures to the state park — "primarily because of the fee," he said.
"Maybe other people have not gone down there for the same reason," he added, envisioning a scenario where future customers were won over. "If you open the gates and let them in for a reduced amount, you may get some more park devotees."