There are always flowers for those who want to see them. — Henri Matisse
As winter approaches, forcing bulbs into bloom indoors can provide some flowers for your home. Paperwhite Narcissus ( Narcissus papyraceus) are the easiest bulbs to force because they require no chilling period.
Paperwhites have a tendency to grow leggy stems indoors because household temperatures are warmer than ideal growing conditions. They can flop over, which is not attractive. A study by Bill Miller of Cornell University indicates that adding alcohol to the water will make the stems stouter( https://blogs.cornell.edu/hort/2009/11/10/pickling-your-paperwhites/). Miller explains that the alcohol works by limiting the plant’s uptake of water. Less water means the cells do not stretch as much. This results in sturdier, about 1/3 shorter, stems. There is no negative impact on the blooms.
The bulbs can be grown with no soil; just place some pebbles or marbles in a shallow bowl to get them started. Nestle them into the pebbles so they will stay oriented with the pointy end up. Add water just up to the bottom of the bulbs. Place the containers in a cool, bright room and leave them there, until the roots start to form at the bottom of the bulb, and the green stems sprout. Once the sprouts appear, drain the water and add the alcohol solution described below. Replenish as needed. At this time, they can be moved to any desired location.
The alcohol used can be any distilled spirits such as gin or vodka, or rubbing alcohol. Do not use wine or beer because the higher sugar content is damaging to the plants. The alcohol solution should be 4% to 6% alcohol to water mixture. Do not exceed these recommended percentages as alcohol in higher concentrations may cause damage to the plants.
The bulb-to-bloom time should be three to five weeks. Replenish the container with the alcohol solution as needed. Once in bloom, they will remain attractive for a week or two. For continuous blooms, plant a new container every couple of weeks.
Paperwhite Narcissus bulbs are available at garden centers or online. You can store the bulbs in a cool environment for later winter forcing, so buy some extras for those dark midwinter days.
Whenever you need a little spring in your home, these are pretty, white flowers with a fresh, sweet fragrance.