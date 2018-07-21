House fires affect about 500,000 pets a year, and nearly 1,000 of these fires are started by the pets, reports the National Fire Protection Association.
To prevent fires and keep pets safe, the American Kennel Club offers these tips:
• Extinguish open flames. Dogs are curious and will investigate cooking appliances, candles or even your fireplace.
• Remove stove knobs. A stove or cooktop is the piece of equipment most often involved when dogs start a fire. Be sure to remove stove knobs or protect them with covers before leaving the house.
• Try flameless candles. These candles contain a light bulb rather than an open flame.
• Secure puppies. With puppies, it is especially important to keep them confined and away from fire-starting hazards when you aren’t home.