Turkey Sausage and Egg Casserole Turkey Sausage and Egg Casserole Yield: 10 servings ½ cup green onions(chopped 2 cups nonfat milk 1 can nonstick cooking spray ½ teaspoon mustard powder ¼ teaspoon salt(optional) ¼ teaspoon black pepper 16 ounces egg substitute 4 slices whole wheat bread(cut into 1/2–inch cubes) 3 precooked turkey breakfast sausage patties(diced)¼ cup cheddar cheese(reduced-fat, shredded) Procedure: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together nonfat milk, green onions, dry mustard, salt (optional), pepper, and egg substitute. Place bread cubes and sausage on the bottom of the baking dish, pour egg mixture evenly over bread and sausage. Top with cheddar cheese. Cover pan with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 40 minutes. Source: diabetesfoodhub.org

Onion, Shallot and Herb Frittata Onion, Shallot and Herb Frittata Yield: 6 servings 2 teaspoons olive oil (divided) 1 cup onion (chopped) 2 tablespoons shallots (minced) 2 eggs 4 egg whites ¼ cup fresh basil (minced) Salt and pepper to taste 2 tablespoons Parmesan or Romano cheese (freshly grated) Procedure: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat 1 Tsp. of the olive oil in a large nonstick ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and shallot and sauté for about 7 to 8 minutes. Remove the onion mixture from the skillet and set aside. Beat the eggs, egg whites, basil, and salt and pepper. Fold in the onion mixture. In the remaining 1 Tsp. of oil, heat the egg mixture on medium low in the skillet. Cook without stirring for about 8 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven, sprinkle with cheese, and bake for about 10 minutes until top is no longer runny. Cook an additional 5 minutes if necessary. Cut into wedges to serve. Source: diabetesfoodhub.org

Egg and Veggie Casserole Egg and Veggie Casserole Yield: 8 servings 1 Nonstick cooking spray 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small onion (diced) 2 garlic cloves (minced) 1 medium zucchini (sliced very thin) 4 large tomatoes (ripe, seeded and chopped) 1 cup spinach leaves (chopped) ½ cup fresh basil (chopped) ½ cup fresh parsley (chopped) 1 sprig fresh rosemary (chopped) 12 egg whites 4 ounces fresh mozzarella (cut into cubes) Fresh ground pepper to taste Dash kosher salt Procedure: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prep a large casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Heat olive oil in heavy frying pan and add garlic and onion. Cook until onion is soft, stirring constantly. Add the zucchini and sauté for another 1–2 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and the spinach leaves, cooking for 2 minutes, then add the basil, parsley, and rosemary. Continue cooking until the herbs and spinach are wilted. Combine egg whites, cooked vegetables, and the cheese in a bowl. Add salt and pepper if desired. Pour the mixture into the casserole and bake for 40–45 minutes, or until the casserole is set. Let cool, then cut into 8 equal sized slices. Source: diabetesfoodhub.org

Calorie cows Some of the least healthy dishes at Thanksgiving might also be the most popular. Here are five to avoid (or consume sparingly): • Deep-fried turkey: Roasted, skinless turkey is fairly healthy. When food is fried, Medical Daily points out, the amount of fat it absorbs during cooking increases. Deep frying your turkey adds calories and fat that aren’t necessary. You can save even more calories by choosing white meat over dark. According to Bon Appetit, “an average serving of dark meat with skin hits about 200 calories and 8g fat. Save nearly 100 calories and 13 grams of fat by choosing white meat from the breast and skipping the skin.” • Green bean casserole: Half a cup of plain green beans has only 20 calories. If you follow the green bean casserole recipe that is on a can of Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup, however, the caloric intake jumps to 227 for a half cup serving. • Candied yams/sweet potatoes with marshmallows: Just 4 ounces of candied sweet potatoes adds about 187 calories and 20 grams of sugar to your meal. Another thing to consider when eating all that sugar is your teeth. Consumer Reports suggests a “plain baked sweet potato (103 calories) or roasted sweet potato chunks (about 120 calories per cup)” instead. • Stuffing with sausage: A dish that is mostly bread, butter, seasoning and sausage packs a lot of carbs. A cup of your average bread stuffing is about 175 calories. Add in sausage, Medical Daily reports, and “you’re staring down the barrel of 400 calories per cup side dish and a week’s worth of regret.” Stuffing contains about 480 mg of sodium, thanks to the broth. Try using a low-sodium version this year. • Pumpkin cheesecake: According to Consumer Reports, a slice of pumpkin pie has about 280 calories and around 25 grams of sugars. But if you make a cheesecake from otherwise healthy pumpkin, Bon Appetit points out, “you’ll finish off dinner with a massive amount of calories and fat.” Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution