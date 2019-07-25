Thousands of people are asking President Donald Trump and the White House to move Halloween from its traditional date of Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of the month.
Nearly 40,000 people have signed the petition on Change.org as of Wednesday morning. The petition was created by the Halloween and Costume Association.
"It's time for a safer, longer, stress-free celebration," the petition reads. According to data from the organization, 3,800 Halloween-related injuries occur each year.
