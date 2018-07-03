The best plant-based recipes pay attention to one thing that seems to come more naturally when meat is involved: texture. By that, I mean layers of soft and crunchy and maybe even chewy, all on the same plate.
Tracye McQuirter obviously gets it. In her inspiring new cookbook, “Ageless Vegan,” she scatters pine nuts on collard greens; sprinkles nutritional yeast, cashews and cayenne on stuffed mushrooms; and stirs slices of raw celery into grains right before serving. The book, written with her 80-year-old mother, Mary, is a guide to the health-giving qualities of a well-balanced vegan diet, and it’s full of smart tips and strategies. What I might appreciate most about it, though, is McQuirter’s way with those textures (not to mention flavors and colors).
When I made her spicy basil eggplant dish, I knew I’d love the combination of the soft eggplant and crisp orange bell pepper. But it was the last-minute addition of sweet Medjool dates and raw cashews that truly captivated me. If this is what ageless vegans eat every day, they’re in for a long, happy life.