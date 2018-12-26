Some recipes specify frozen foods when fresh might seem preferable. This soup is one of the better examples I can offer.
It would take heaps of fresh spinach, which might need stemming and rinsing first, to make this ultra-green, creamy vegan soup. Bagged, frozen spinach already has been blanched, and, in most cases, stemmed and chopped. It is a good-for-you convenience product that deserves a berth in your coldest storage.
Here, that frozen spinach goes straight into the blender — no defrosting. A modest amount of cooked potato and onion gives some body to the mixture, which is pureed to a glorious shiny shade. You won’t taste the bit of powdered mustard, yet it performs a flavor function you would miss. Fresh dill and basil lend their aromas.
Pair this soup with your favorite sandwich, or toss in some cooked rice or quinoa. The soup will retain its striking color for a few days in the refrigerator. Bonus: A serving will cost you but 80 calories and zero grams of fat.
SPINACH SOUP WITH BASIL AND DILL
Yield: 3 or 4 servings (makes 4 1/3 cups)
8 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes
1 medium onion
1 large clove garlic (optional)
1 teaspoon powdered mustard
3 cups water
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed
Ground cayenne pepper
1/2 cup packed fresh dill (may substitute parsley)
10 ounces frozen spinach (bagged)
Handful fresh basil leaves
Procedure:
Place the following items in a pot as you finish prepping them: Peel potatoes and cut them into chunks. Peel and coarsely chop onion and garlic, if using. Add powdered mustard, water and salt. Bring to boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium, cover and cook for 15 minutes, until potatoes and onion are just tender.
Working in two batches, transfer soup mixture to a blender, preferably high-powered (like a Vitamix). Add small pinch of the cayenne, half the dill and half the (still frozen) spinach; puree until smooth and pour into bowl or large liquid measuring cup.
Puree rest of the soup mixture with remaining dill and spinach, then return all the pureed soup to pot.
Warm through over medium-low heat; taste and add more salt, as needed. Divide among bowls; add a finishing sprinkle of cayenne and fresh basil leaves.
Nutrition information per serving (based on 4 servings): Calories: 80; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Sodium: 310 mg; Carbohydrates: 15 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 3 g.
Adapted from a recipe by cookbook author Mollie Katzen