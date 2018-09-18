I hoard cookbooks at my desk to flip through them when I’m looking for something new/interesting/delicious/fast/easy. “Sticky Fingers, Green Thumb” by Hayley McKee had been languishing on the shelf for the better part of the year. The cover features a “naked” cake adorned with greenery and blooms, and all I could think of was flower crowns and the gawd-awful scent of potpourri so potent that you can taste it.
Now I am so glad my not-so-green thumb took another flip through the book. And you will be too when you get your hands on a batch of these one-bowl salted honey bars with thyme.
I’m particularly sensitive — scentsitive? — to botanical-based flavors (I am very wary of rosewater and orange blossom), so even after I settled on this recipe, I went into it with some trepidation. It calls for a quarter cup of thyme.
Turns out, it works. (Even if stripping the stems to acquire said quarter cup is a lesson in patience.) The thyme adds an interesting depth of flavor to what are basically caramelized blondies with crisped edges and a chewy interior. The herb is a natural partner with the honey, which provides heightened color and toasty flavor as it bakes and browns. You also can try the bars with such other woody, savory-leaning herbs as sage or rosemary, but I would stay away from wetter, leafier varieties such as basil.