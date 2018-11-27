After prepping for and devouring a Thanksgiving feast, the impulse to order takeout could be fierce. But consider making this quick salad instead.
It includes a favorite of mine: instant brown rice. No amount of snobbery could make me love this whole-grain convenience product any less. It is a good-for-you fast food.
This recipe can teach you to do something different with frozen spinach, too: Use paper towel to wring all the moisture out of it that your hand strength can muster, then spread the spinach on a baking sheet. Treat it to a pinch of Spanish smoked paprika and a little olive oil. In the time it takes for you to prep the other ingredients, the spinach will roast to darkened, barely recognizable bits that add crunch.
The salad has more crunch in the red onion, crisp red bell pepper and toasted nuts, plus fruit whose squeezed juice goes into a light vinaigrette. Toss in cubes of ham or smoked tofu — or leftover turkey. But it’s surprisingly filling, just as it is.