Sandra Knauf has spent her adulthood chasing a vision on a wall.
She sees it in her dining room on Colorado Springs’ west side: a framed painting of a barn atop rolling fields, nothing but blue sky above.
“I felt really connected to it,” says Knauf, 57. “I’ve never really bought anything extravagant. That’s the only thing really.”
Bringing the watercolor to life hasn’t been easy. She’s watched the pastures around town vanish over the years since moving here in 1979.
But amid widespread urbanization, she’s pursued a “country-in-the-city experiment.” That’s how she describes the basis of her memoir, self-published last year with the title, “Please Don’t P*** on the Petunias: Stories About Raising Kids, Crops and Critters in the City.”
Knauf’s country slice is a backyard less than a quarter of an acre, squeezed between Old Colorado City homes.
It’s winter, so everything waits to grow. The rose bushes, lots of rose bushes. The patch of asparagus and another of spearmint. The tomatoes and plums. The honeysuckle and pawpaw plant, which a neighbor cut back with loppers once, a well-intentioned hack over mistaken weeds. A wheelbarrow holds dirt and some of the hundreds of seeds Knauf has spread over the decades here.
“This was the chicken coop,” she says at a now-empty corner.
That experiment seemed destined to fail at the start. Knauf thought to go against city rules and harbor a rooster, which her two daughters named Hercules.
“Sunrise crowing was not a city value,” Knauf wrote in the memoir. And sure enough, Hercules crowed at dawn, upsetting the neighbors.
As for the hens, they struggled to share the small range with the dogs, cats and rabbits Knauf and the girls had to have. There were ducks at one time, too, and fish and parakeets in the house.
Chickens were what Knauf really wanted. “(R)aising chickens seemed a throwback to the olden days,” she wrote.
Chicken manure would fertilize the garden. The eggs would be for meals as they were meant to be: fresh and all-natural. “Ah,” Knauf reminisced in writing, “what a picturesque fantasy!”
But she has long struggled to match fantasy with real life.
She recalls being dreamer as a toddler, bouncing around homes filled with siblings and step siblings, her parents in and out of marriages. Books provided relief. “My Side of the Mountain” was a particular inspiration, the story of a boy living wild and free — something many more connected with at that time as the nation reckoned with the Vietnam War.
“I just wanted a drama-free, back-to-earth, simple life,” Knauf says.
At 16, amid her mother’s third marriage, she settled in the Springs. That’s when she met the boy who would be her husband, Andy. He showed her his family’s home.
“Used to be nothing,” he says of the land off Woodmen Road, now consumed by strip malls and subdivisions. “Just homesteads and farms and ranches. Basically, the only shopping center was this Italian family’s gas station and stop-and-shop.”
At Andy’s, there was a horse in the backyard. Sandra could see her future. Teenage love grew into a marriage.
Then life got complicated.
The best they could afford in 1986 was “a Westside charmer” or “Old Colorado City fixer-upper,” as Sandra wrote later — “real estate euphemisms for dumps in our historically-important-yet-rundown neighborhood.”
A hardworking handyman, Andy was up for the task. Then the task became too great. Too many cockroaches. Too many mice. Too much gunk. There was some code violation next door that led to a firewall being built, “blocking all our sun,” Andy says.
Sandra’s garden needed sun. Several blocks away, there was space, not much much more, but it would have to do. They took on another mortgage and Sandra got to planting.
By 1998 she was busy with a 6- and 4-year-old, but the day-to-day stress of money and motherhood couldn’t dampen her curiosity. She went to a master gardener program, where she was surprised by the number of women. She later wrote, “Thanks to self-described garden writing experts like Jerry Baker, ‘America’s Master Gardener,’ I assumed most Master Gardeners were male.”
Feminist pride led her to launch “Greenwoman,” a magazine featuring female garden writers. It was like another fantasy. “I didn’t even dream that writing could be a possibility,” she says. “Being from that working class and being a girl, it’s like, do you want to be a teacher, secretary or nurse?”
And there were the expectations of being a mom. She looked forward to that, raising Zora and Lily around gardens and books. She’d keep them busy with art.
But then she caught scorn for being a stay-at-home mom. “A deadbeat mom,” she once heard someone describe her.
She was raising her kids, expanding their hearts and minds, and didn’t that mean something? She was an intellectual — a master gardener, a writer, a publisher — and didn’t that mean something?
“It’s like we’re betrayed by our culture in trying to be the people we want to be,” she says.
The “Greenwoman” venture ended after six years as debt piled up. Andy was working weekends to make ends meet. She demanded he be home more, and maybe he would be if his wife’s passions translated to profits.
The kids heard the arguments. “I think it’s difficult, unless you have a lot of money, to strike that balance,” Zora says. “We didn’t go on vacations, and I think things like that reared their heads at some points.”
But Sandra could always find peace in the garden. Andy would come home to help in moments Sandra wrote were unspoken apologies.
And like gardening, her book was another way of healing. On the page, she thought of “hardy antique roses with ancient, wild parentage” that “were built to last, so unlike the pampered hybrid teas.” Her love for Andy, she wrote, “had proved to be a variety that would insist on living and blooming, through drought and hardship, year after year, rooted deeply, tenaciously, into the soil.”
Whether the bloom continues in the Springs has yet to be decided. Sandra says she’s been feeling wanderlust lately.
The vision of the perfect life still hangs in her dining room.
“I know I’m getting old,” she says, “but I would love a farm.”