The morning freeze doesn’t stop Ben Clagett. With the stroller he’ll be pushing this month for his third walk across America, he heads to a favorite park 1 1/2 miles from his Colorado Springs home.
It’s a very familiar walk through the neighborhood. Not nearly as exciting as the forests, prairies, deserts, beaches and cities Clagett has trekked across 23 states and two Canadian provinces. Nonetheless, this is a walk to savor.
“No matter where you walk,” says Clagett, 34, “there are all sorts of things to look at and all sorts of things to experience ... Just walking over to the park, just seeing my breath and looking at the leaves on the trees. Just walking allows you to connect with your surroundings in a way that isn’t possible in a car.”
For five years now, he’s preferred to travel by foot. He’s traveled for months on end, funding himself with savings from jobs at restaurants or hotels or, in the case of this summer, mowing lawns from sunup to sundown.
The stroller, what Clagett found to be a convenient carrier of food and water and other supplies, is named PJ. PJ was acquired in 2015 about midway through that first walk across America, in which Clagett logged 3,250 miles over 191 days from Virginia Beach, Va., to San Francisco. PJ also went along for the next cross-country journey in 2018. That was over 3,402 miles in 150 days from Portland, Maine, to Seaside, Ore.
“PJ is my sidekick,” Clagett says. “He’s my best friend on the road.”
Now in the coming weeks the two are set for a trip expected to span more than 2,600 miles through the Southern U.S. Clagett anticipates being away four to six months covering eight states from Jacksonville, Fla., to San Diego.
On this morning, PJ’s weather-worn hood is adorned with written messages.
“Progress, not perfection,” reads one.
“One day, one step at a time,” reads another.
And another: “Don’t let your fear decide your fate.”
Clagett’s parents were fearful for his first walk.
“Just because there was a lot of unknowns for him and for us,” says his mother, Mary Anne. Her son was a different person then, she says.
This time, she says, “he truly is out there I think to try to inspire people and make them realize that things can get better. Because it’s happened for him.”
He’s taking extra precautions, minimizing contact due to COVID-19 — camping out as he always has, but this time stocking up at the store maybe just once a week (PJ is capable of carrying 110 pounds).
But yes, in this exceptionally harsh year, Clagett will be a walking representation of how things can get better. Just look where he was that first long walk in 2015.
“Part of the reason for that first walk, and I realize this now with the advantage of hindsight, was I was trying to find myself,” he says. “I was trying to figure out why I drank so much.”
The road could be hard — physically, especially in bad weather, and mentally and emotionally, especially when this handsome, blue-eyed, big-smiling man would be mistaken as some bum — but mostly, there were long periods of relief. There were long periods of alcohol never even crossing his mind, comforting periods.
Sure, there were nights at some local bar. But there were far more nights alone in the tent. “I attribute that to the fact I was enjoying what I was doing,” Clagett says. “I had motivation to get up and do something I loved every day.”
But then he finished at the Pacific Coast. He returned home to the Springs, back to his old restaurant job. “The cycle started over again,” Clagett says.
His dad had seen the cycle before. Had seen friends drown in beer. “Ben knew a number of these fellas,” Rob says.
Clagett knew he was bound for a similar fate. He’d drink to forget about that.
“I used alcohol as a way to feel more comfortable with myself,” he says. “I didn’t like the person I saw in the mirror, and alcohol helped deal with that. But of course, that made it worse.”
He used to be happy, spending sunny afternoons of his youth at Patty Jewett Golf Course. He rose up the ranks, becoming one of Colorado’s top teenage players his senior year at Palmer High School. He went on to golf collegiately in Nebraska, before the passion slipped away and he came home, graduating from Colorado State University in 2007.
The wanderlust launched from there. A cross-country trip in his old Ford Ranger. Another on his bike.
But no matter how far he went, he could never escape the cycle.
“It was painful to watch,” his mother says, “but we’re so proud of how far he’s come.”
Clagett stopped drinking on May 14, 2017. His parents have been there to celebrate every year of sobriety since.
Recovery is constant, Clagett knows. There are reminders from PJ, named for that happy place of Patty Jewett.
“Progress, not perfection.”
“One day, one step at a time.”
“Don’t let your fear decide your fate.”
Walking helps.
“Just the nature of the adventure keeps me focused on the here and now, keeps me focused on my surroundings,” Clagett says. “When I do come across stretches of road where there’s a big shoulder or where there isn’t much traffic, I can let my mind go. It’s in those moments I’m able to just let my brain go wherever it wants to go. And nowadays, that’s usually a really good place.”