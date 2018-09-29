The first space Erin Boyle shared with her now-husband, James, was a teeny-tiny 240-square-foot loft.
“People would walk into the space, laugh and say, ‘This cannot be possible.’ But it was, and we made it work,” says Boyle, the writer and photographer behind the blog Reading My Tea Leaves and author of “Simple Matters.”
In 2014, with a baby on the way, the couple decided to size up — kind of. They now live in a 500-square-foot, one-bedroom, with Faye, 4, and Silas, 18 months.
“It’s really magical, but it’s also really hard,” Boyle admits. “I sometimes wish I had a back door to open and let the kids go run around in a backyard.”
That said, she has learned how to maximize what space she has. She has chronicled her small-living adventures, as well as tips she has learned along the way, in a series on her blog, Life in a Tiny Apartment.
“We don’t need as much space as we think we do,” she said. “Limit yourself to the space you have.”
We asked Boyle for her best small-space living tricks.
Opt for simple, neutral furniture: Every design decision matters when space is limited. “We’ve found that furniture with simple and spare lines makes a tiny apartment feel roomier,” Boyle says.
Pared-down bed linens are also easier on the eye and make the apartment feel larger. “Keep things relatively neutral and pick a cohesive color palette.” Skip the mountain of throw pillows and instead invest in two sets of crisp, white sheets, a bed skirt and a thick cotton blanket for nights.
Plan your meals: Cooking in a tiny kitchen can get very messy, very fast. Meal prep is one way to make the experience a little easier and more enjoyable. “We have a tiny fridge and very limited cabinet space. Planning meals in advance and shopping locally and frequently helps us live a low-impact lifestyle, both in our personal lives and on the environment.”
Edit your clothes seasonally: To consolidate your closet, each season take stock of the clothing you wore, how it fit you and how it made you feel. Then divide your clothing into three stacks: stay, go and ponder.
“My motto is: Don’t hold on to anything for a negative reason. You should only hold on to things that make you happy, not because you feel guilty because you spent too much money on it, or somebody gave it to you as a present.”
Cull your bathroom supplies: Pare down and organize bathroom goodies for maximum efficiency. “I try not to have anything in the house that we really don’t need or use. Part of it, I understand, is living in the city — we have a 24-hour drugstore a block away — but you don’t need 18 different face creams or 15 toothbrushes for ‘just in case.’ ”
Adopt the “use it or lose it” philosophy and routinely take stock of your items. For Boyle, this means sharing one shampoo, conditioner and bar of soap among the family. One easy way to start decluttering: Ditch any expired medicine or makeup.
Forget about photo-ready perfection: With social media sites such as Instagram and Pinterest, it can be easy to get caught up in the visuals. But a home should reflect your actual lived experience, and furnishings should be situated accordingly.
“People feel stymied by the rules and the conventions by how we design our spaces,” Boyle says. “But first and foremost you want it to be a space that you enjoy and feel comfortable in.”
She keeps her queen-size bed in the main living area. It might seem unconventional, but it makes the most sense for her family at this stage. (The children have the bedroom.) “Humans are so adaptable and can find better solutions that fit their needs as long as they maintain an open mind about it,” Boyle says.
Despite the layout, she still can entertain. “We don’t really have the table space (or seating) for formal sit-down dinners, so we often do appetizer-heavy gatherings, where folks can graze from cheese boards and platters and perch on a couch with a small dessert plate on their lap (and go back for seconds). It takes so much pressure off.”
Get creative about storage — and stick to it: Everywhere in Boyle’s apartment are clever catch-all solutions. An apple crate doubles as a side table, and Mason jars store extra food and excess supplies. “Find a space for everything and stick to it. Once you establish that, it becomes a habit and makes living much more manageable.”