This sunny, creamy dish has an Indian flavor profile, with garlic, clarified butter, a bright spice blend and yogurt. If you happen to have ghee in your pantry, you can make this recipe that much faster.
The clarifying seems like a cheffy step, but it’s easy. You want to do it because by removing the milk solids (proteins) and simultaneously cooking off the water in this unsalted butter, you will be left with a golden liquid that adds buttery flavor to this dish. And you will have greatly reduced or eliminated the risk of burning it, which can happen so quickly in a hot pan.
In testing this recipe, we discovered a few things:
• Using full-fat, 5 percent Greek yogurt (Fage brand) made for a deliciously thick and clingy sauce. Both whole milk and cream go into this kind of yogurt, accounting for the richness.
• No matter how deep your pan is, the whirring of an immersion blender will spit and spray the sauce as effectively as a lawn sprinkler. You can skip the blending step and go with a chunkier sauce or partially cover the pan as you work. You can transfer it to a blender or food processor, too, if you don’t mind the extra cleanup.
• The few minutes it takes to infuse your clarified butter with the shrimp tails gives the whole dish a shrimpy flavor boost.
Serve with roasted red peppers and a salad, or over basmati rice.