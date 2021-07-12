Directions

Pawnee Buttes in northeast Colorado can be reached by taking Colorado 14 off Interstate 25 near Fort Collins. Go about 50 miles east on 14 to left turn for County Road 105 (passing the sign pointing to 103). In about 4 miles, veer right for gravel 105. Reach CR 104 and turn right. Go 3 miles to left turn for CR 111. Go 4 miles, staying straight for right turn for GDR 685 and follow 2 miles to trailhead.

Roads deteriorate in rain but otherwise passable by passenger vehicle. Signs direct to Pawnee Buttes, but don't count on them being there. Fill up on gas before heading out on 14.

For more detailed information and tips, go to https://bit.ly/3ho5IuH