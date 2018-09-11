You can almost taste how good this will be, just by scanning the title. Sweetness, acidity, spicy heat and smoke are all combined with the tenderness of this delicate seafood.
And this is one scallop recipe that does not rely on getting a picture-perfect sear on both tops and bottoms. It is far more important to monitor their cooking; when they are just done, they will become opaque and should feel a bit springy when pressed with a fork or finger.
Start to finish, this dish should take about 15 minutes.