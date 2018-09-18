I couldn’t have said it better myself, so here’s the thing, paraphrasing from Cook’s Illustrated: Egg noodles are the starchy soul of comfort foods. They provide a chewy bite and seem easier not to overcook than your standard dried pasta noodle.
And this recipe represents another reason we like them: They cook quickly, absorbing all the flavor this inexpensive, one-pan, meatless dish has to offer. Cannellini beans cling to the noodles and add to the creaminess of the sauce, which is relatively low-fat.