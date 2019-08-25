JACKSON, WYO. • I knew no one in town, or all of Wyoming for that matter. But I figured — or, more accurately, hoped — that perhaps one of the 1,400 students who attend my small liberal arts college in Michigan hailed from Jackson Hole.
I was in luck. His name was Ian. I got his number from a friend of a friend of a friend. And I sent a text seeking advice: “Where should I go?”
Pinky G’s Diner, Pearl Street Bagels and the Jackson Hole Shooting Experience were all on his list — places where all the tourists like to go, he wrote, adding a few exclamation points. But then he added, “Oh, and my neighbor is a fifth-generation native, one of the few women in the Cowboy Hall of Fame, lives in a historic cabin and still feeds her horses every day.”
Turns out, the 84-year-old lifelong resident invites all tourists to Jackson — and to her century-old home.
So I showed up one afternoon in June, and Dail Knori met me at the door.
“You don’t see no trespassin’ signs when you drive up to my place,” she said. “Anyone that comes here to me, even if they’re lost, is welcome. I’ll tell them where they need to be.”
Her grin was as welcoming as her words.
“Come in, come in,” she said.
Head to toe, Knori looked like a cowgirl, her hair in pigtails and her checkered purple shirt tucked into her worn jeans.
She’s a legend in these parts, having been inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2017. She told me she didn’t know why she was part of the hall, then added, “I was surely tickled when they called me though.”
Walking through her home, Knori pointed to a painting on the wall that showed a child and mom hitched on a horse, voyaging through the mountains. “That’s supposed to be my grandma,” she said.
Knori spent her first 15 years on her grandma’s property — that’s where the seeds of hospitality were sown. Mom always would fix somethin’ up for the stranger passing through, she reminisced.
It was this warmth, Knori said, that made the land home. While her friends rode to school on horseback, Knori simply walked to the schoolhouse built on grandma’s property.
Summers were for bailing hay. Falls were for driving cattle.
The memories of home are deep, Knori said. So deep that though her family’s gone, she has stayed.
Times have been hard over the years. When she was pregnant with her first child, she lost her husband to cancer. Four years ago, her son died in a horse riding accident.
Home is not the same, she said. There’s one schoolhouse left down the road that’s been renovated into an elementary school. More than 2.6 million people pass through each year, and the open fields now are clad with million-dollar houses. She pointed next door to a lush cabin, complete with fancy stones and solar panel windows.
“There’s just a lot of changes here and homes up here that are big money,” Knori said. “A lot of old-timers resent the money comin’ in. But there’s four of them new families who come to our socials. They’re just as nice of people that you’d ever want to meet.”
Knori walked me out of the house and pointed across the way. “Do you see that old pile of rocks?” she asked with a laugh.
The Tetons, I realized, were simply the backdrop to her life, a life molded by the memories that keep her living right here in front of the majestic mountains.
And she extends a warm invitation for people to share in the intimate memories that make this place home.
And she knows there’ll always be someone knocking on her door.