Now that the holidays are past, I tend to look for value wines to ease my already light wallet. While that usually means budget-friendly wines ideal for everyday drinking, it also can mean wines that overdeliver quality for the price.
Let’s begin with malbec from Trapiche in Argentina. The 2016 Medalla ($25) — tasty and firm — and the 2017 Broquel ($15) — soft, fresh, friendly — are good examples of why Argentinian malbec is so popular with consumers.
I also enjoy carmenère from Chile. A good place to start is with the 2017 Marques Casa Concha ($25). Part of the large Concha y Toro stable, it is pleasantly earthy, peppery, finishing with solid tannins.
One of my favorite sources of good value wines is Portugal. For instance, the 2017 Vale do Bomfim ($13), sourced from vineyards that supply Dow’s Port, drinks rather firm and full with stony notes.
Speaking of port, something I crave this time of year, a good introduction is Graham’s ebullient “Six Grapes” Reserve ($25). Dow’s “10 Year Old Tawny” ($37) is delightfully mellow with succulent fig and plum, and a little bitter almond.
And don’t forget rosé just because it’s cold. The 2018 La Bernarde Côtes de Provence ($20), made with organic grapes, offers fresh citrus and strawberry with interesting stone and melon. From South Africa, the 2018 Backsberg Pinotage Rosé ($13) opens with raspberry with a bit of spice and drinks nicely juicy.
The same goes for white wines, like German Riesling. From the Mosel, the 2018 St. Urbans-Hof Ockfener Bockstein Kabinett ($22) is floral with a steely and refreshing quality. I also found two nice dry white Bordeaux (mostly blends of sauvignon blanc and semillon). From the owners of Château Haut-Brion, the 2018 Clarendelle Blanc ($19) is marked by lemon, lime, and herbs. The 2017 Légende Blanc ($18) also comes from premier Bordeaux pedigree, in this case the owners of Château Lafite. It is brisk with apple, citrus, and tropical fruit.
And now for some affordable red Bordeaux — yes, there is such a thing.
• 2015 Légende ($50). Mostly cabernet sauvignon with merlot from the commune of Pauillac, this wine has classic blackberry and currant with cedar and hints of olive and tobacco. It drinks nicely rounded but finishes with lively tension.
• 2015 Château Cap Leon Veyrin ($18). From Listrac, this Cru Bourgeois blends merlot, cabernet sauvignon, and petit verdot. Its nice black fruit is fairly dense and is accented with hints of toast and finishes with solid tannins.
• 2016 Château Laffitte Carcasset ($23). Also a Cru Bourgeois, this one from Saint-Estèphe is, to my palate, the best of these three. A blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and cabernet franc, it bursts with plum and currant, wrapped in integrated oak, giving a sense of richness, along with structured, fresh tannins.
Finally, from Australia, three really good wines from Two Hands, all 2018 vintage and $33: “Sexy Beast” Cabernet Sauvignon is focused, yet silky with accents of mint and licorice. “Angel’s Share” Shiraz presents vibrant red fruits, with crisp, fine tannin, finishing with spice notes. “Gnarly Dudes” Shiraz is bold and energetic with juicy berries, a touch of licorice, and black pepper.