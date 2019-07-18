Parked in front of the King Soopers on 3250 Centennial Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile attracted a lot of attention. So much so that the vehicle's stellar attendance was deemed by professional Hot Dogger Tyler Peterson, as the best he's seen.
A Hot Dogger is the playful name Oscar Mayer gives its drivers/brand representatives. These recent college grads are the traveling PR arm for Oscar Mayer. Hot Doggers give interviews, help guests who want to snap a cool photo and keep the crowd informed and in a positive mood.
Having a handful of hot dog puns handy helps keep things light. Peterson, who goes by the nickname "Turkey Ty the No Nitrate Guy," was quick to point out to guests that he didn't drive a "wienie-bago" and that drivers were kept safe by wearing "meatbelts." Passengers also ride "shotbun."
Peterson's fellow professional Hot Dogger, "Honey Baked Cam," was also busy, assisting with pictures and handing out the famous Oscar Mayer Wienie Whistles.
"When you see a 27-foot hot dog on wheels you can't just help, but feel like a little kid again," said Peterson.
He's right. Smiles and laughter were everywhere at this event as people stopped to take pictures outside of the unique-looking vehicle.
Five Weinermobile fun facts:
1. Every professional Hot Dogger is encouraged to choose their own pun-based nickname. The puns make the job just a bit more fun according to Turkey Ty.
2. The current 27-foot vehicle is 60 hot dogs long. While, the original was 13 feet long, which would roughly amount to around 30 hot dogs long.
3. Invented in 1936, the vehicle originally had open cockpits.
4. The Weinermobile was off the road for 11 years. In 1977 the company retired the vehicle but brought it back 11 years later in 1988.
5. To become a professional Hot Dogger, drivers take two weeks of training at Hot Dog High in Madison, Wisconsin is required.