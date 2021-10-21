The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is home to 16 African penguins who live on Boulders Beach in the Waters Edge: Africa exhibit. Penguins typically bond for life, though sometimes pairing up is a bit more fluid in a zoo environment. The group includes two recommended breeding pairs, one of which did lay an egg that didn't turn into a viable fetus. Keepers are hopeful penguin chicks are still a possibility in the future.