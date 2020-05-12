Scavenger hunts. Sidewalk chalk challenges. Teddy bears in windows.
Sarah DiPasquale has tried a bit of everything to bring some positive vibes to her Patty Jewett neighborhood over the past couple of months.
Most recently, she thought her neighbors could use some rocks. But not just any rocks. A month-long event calls for people to cover rocks with hearts and hide them in their front yards or popular spots in the neighborhood.
“Seeing a heart, it can mean love, it can mean someone cares about you,” DiPasquale said. “You know that somebody out there is thinking positively.”
She named the effort "Community ROCKS." It's the latest spin on 719 Rocks, the now-massive group devoted to spreading rocks — and smiles — around Colorado Springs.
“It’s a way we can still have a sense of community even from a distance,” DiPasquale said. “We all need that.”
Jen Tews, who started the 719 Rocks movement, remembers a time when no one was looking or finding the rocks she painted and carefully hid near gas pumps and park benches around town. No one was posting on the Facebook page Tews started to document her friendly mission.
“The first time that someone else posted, I was jumping up and down,” Tews said. “Someone actually found them.”
That someone grew to 500 someones. Three years later, Tews' Facebook group has nearly 47,000 members.
Folks paint rocks with words or shapes or cartoon characters, or intricate mountain landscapes. Finders are encouraged to post pictures on Facebook. It’s up to them to take or leave the rock. Or hide it somewhere else.
“It brightens your day,” Tews said. “It sends a message of positivity and of kindness.”
Tews got the idea after visiting family in Memphis, Tenn., where she and her niece found some rocks while on a walk.
“You would’ve thought she found the golden ticket,” Tews said. “She was so excited.”
Back in Colorado Springs, Tews thought about her own family and her students in Academy School District 20.
“I saw my students going through things,” she said. “I thought they could use a pick-me-up.”
After “a string of suicides” in her school community, Tews welcomed students to come to her classroom before or after school to paint rocks.
“It was healing for them,” she said.
It's also healing to be on the other end.
Some of the simplest rocks offer the biggest impact. They say: “Hope.” “Believe in your dreams.” “Hello.” “Be still.” “Be well.” “You are my rock.”
“You never know what people are going through,” Tews said. “Something like this says, ‘You’re not alone.’ It can mean the world to people.”
At the start of May, DiPasquale thought her neighbors could use some of that. She and her two preschool-age children have taken walks looking for rocks every night this month. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping them home, DiPasquale said the family is thankful for those walks.
“It gives us some structure and some idea of something to do,” she said.
While they’re out, DiPasquale often will see a neighbor family looking for rocks.
“Everyone just says, 'Thank you,'” she said. “People are thankful for that sense of positivity.”
If 719 Rocks is any indication, positivity spreads like wildfire.
Along with constant online interactions, real-life friendships have been formed. Painting parties are held several times a year. People share photos of rock masterpieces and, along the way, pieces of their life stories.
“It’s something that brings people together,” Tews said. “That’s a large part of what keeps this going.”
Tews hasn’t stumbled on many rocks on her own. Recently, though, she’s been going on more walks, “like everyone else in the country,” she says. She’s scouted plenty of painted treasures. And when she does, her husband tells her, “Look, it’s one of your rocks.”
“It makes me giggle like a little kid,” Tews said. “I don’t know what it is about a painted rock, it’s something so simple. It makes you smile when you come across it.”
She said she never imagined how her little group would grow.
“It’s kind of surreal,” she said. “It’s impacted so many people’s lives. It just shows that one simple gesture can lead to something greater.”