You never know what you might encounter on Colorado’s many hiking trails. Most things you’ll pass on your way to the summit are quite enticing, making the hiking experience one to never forget. Of course, there are also several things that can be unpleasant to experience. Here’s a list of the scariest things you might encounter while you’re out there exploring.
1. That bro blasting the latest hit single - We get it, your taste in music is incredible and we should all be aware of that. And you need that motivational beat to get you to the top of the mountain. Go ahead, listen to your music but please put those headphones in. Not only does your music bother most passersby, it can also have a detrimental effect on the ecosystem.
2. A false summit - There it is! It’s the top of the mountain, the end of the climb, the beautiful view and you’re almost there. But are you really almost there? Nope. That only looked like the summit you’ve been waiting for. Now you’ve got to push through the letdown that comes with realizing your tired and aching legs still have a long way to go. Good luck.
3. Trailside poop bags - I know, you’re, “coming back for it.” Even if you do, no one else wants to smell the stench of an excrement-filled baggie. You don’t want to carry your dog’s waste with you because it smells bad? Put them in a larger, sealable bag inside of your backpack. This will keep the odor locked in and keep the bags off the trail.
4. The swinging selfie stick - If you're an up-and-coming Instafamous celebrity, cool. I, too, am a fan of taking an obscene amount of photos while on the trail. I hate myself for it but I can’t stop. If this is you, be aware of your surroundings. Avoid hogging the coolest spot on the mountain while a line forms in wait of you capturing the perfect shot. Don’t break the rules of the trail to get the angle that no one else has. And whatever you do, please be mindful of fellow hikers so you don't whack them with your selfie stick.
5. Surprise winter conditions - It’s 70 degrees and sunny out and it has been for weeks. The trail will be fine right? Wrong. Sometimes it can seem like winter conditions come early and stick around forever on the trail, covering a dirt path in snow, ice, and mud. Plan ahead by packing traction and layers just in case the wind picks up or hail rolls through.
6. Misbehaving dogs - If your dog is on a trail where there’s a leash law, it should be on a leash. This prevents a dog from getting in the way of bikers and runners that might be blasting through. It keeps the dog from dangerous features you might not see, and it keeps your dog from approaching another dog that might not be so friendly.
7. Speed demons - Trying to get that new Strava personal record on your favorite trail segment? Go for it, but always be aware of your surroundings. Whether you’re on a mountain bike or zooming through in running shoes, give others on the trail time to react and move out of your way. If they don’t, be willing to slow down accordingly. Remember uphill traffic has the right-of-way. Get a bell that rattles as you move – it lets people know you’re coming and it makes the trail safer for everyone.
8. Shortcutters - Staying on the trail prevents damaging the off-trail areas. It also keeps you away from unforeseen hazards, such as loose rock fields and deadly cliffs. Going off-trail is the number one reason that people get lost, often prompting expensive search and rescue efforts and sometimes leading to death.
9. The bouquet builder - Not only does picking flowers prevent others from seeing the same beautiful scene, it can also be illegal. Leave no trace by leaving all of the things you find exactly where you found them.
10. An apex predator - Few moments during a hike can be more intense than when you spot an animal that could easily take your life. Thankfully, there aren’t grizzly bears in Colorado (that we know of), but there are black bears and mountain lions. Both of these animals have attacked and killed before. Know what to do if you spot either. With a mountain lion, stay calm, maintain sight and back away slowly – never run. With black bears, avoid direct eye contact, don’t run, stay calm, and slowly leave the area.