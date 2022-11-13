Walk back with me for a moment to late September 2020. I know — we would all rather run screaming than walk back to those frightening, apocalyptic, pre-vaccine times. But bear with me. This story has an improbable, hard-fought and badly needed happy ending. Because Mark Nepi of Highlands Ranch, against every pandemic odd, did not die.

And to this day, no one really knows why.

He had some advantages. The fit, 66-year-old U.S. Postal Service executive had more than 100 triathlons and biathlons under his belt. He had dozens of heroic health-care workers pulling for him at Littleton Adventist Hospital. And he has, well … a most uncommon COVID wife. Part cheerleader, part advocate, part drumbeat — Suzanne Nepi was in it to win it.

But consider that during Mark’s excruciating 37 days in the intensive-care unit, more than 240,000 others around the world died of COVID. “The people at the hospital told us that no one has walked the same walk that Mark did and survived,” Suzanne says flatly. “No one.”

His survival was so improbable at the time that his story was beamed around the world by media outlets desperate to tell a good story during one of the most unrelentingly bleak news cycles in our nation’s history. #NepiStrong became a ubiquitous social hashtag.

Mark did not come out of his ordeal unscarred. He has permanent heart and lung damage. BAnd chronic fibromyalgia, which causes pain and tenderness throughout his body and makes it hard to sleep. But last Tuesday, he swam a full mile for the first time since the Nepi family’s world forever changed on Sept. 29, 2020.

It started with just a little tickle in the throat. And not even Mark’s — it was his wife’s. Mark felt something was off three days later. But while Suzanne’s symptoms never grew much beyond a minor cold, “Mark’s went from zero to 100 in five days,” she said. Suzanne took Mark to the ER thinking he might get an IV drip and some oxygen and be released in a few hours. Instead, Mark’s X-rays showed that he had so many blood clots in his lungs, they looked like they were filled with broken glass. He was rushed to the ICU, and that was the last time Suzanne would see her husband in the flesh for nearly a month.

Three days later, Mark was put on a ventilator. And here’s the thing about ventilators: “They’re only built for two weeks,” Suzanne said. “Any longer than that and chances are, you never come off.” Mark later likened “riding the vent,” as he calls it, to an unending spin on Mrs. Toad’s Wild Ride — the extreme version. Once, he aspirated and almost died. Twice, he had to be paralyzed for up to 72 hours — which is something the central nervous system does not take kindly to.

“Being on a ventilator for an extended period is close to hell on this Earth,” Mark said. “It’s like being waterboarded, nearly literally drowning in your own fluids.”

The vent crashed the morning of Halloween — their daughter’s birthday. That was Day 19, and he would not do 20. Mark managed to text Suzanne for the first time since the long nightmare began. “I want off,” he typed. Followed by: “I would rather have a few hours or even minutes of room air than one more night on that thing.”

That was it, Suzanne thought. “He was done.”

Whatever you are imagining in terms of how bad this nightmare got for the Nepis, just know that it was worse. The multiple near-death encounters. The pain of being kept necessarily apart, including both of them being kept from their two grown children. The constant call for a Code Blue over the hospital intercom, announcing another death. Mark heard it over and over for three weeks. Day 27 was the couple’s 30th wedding anniversary, “which was its own fresh hell,” Suzanne said.

I’m going to skip past any more gory details, because No for the happy ending. Spoiler alert: When they extubated Mark, he did not die. Three days later — the day of the 2020 presidential election — he tested negative and was moved to the non-COVID side of the ICU. Mark finally came home Nov. 30 — two months and a day after Suzanne’s first throat tickle.

In many ways, that ending was just the beginning for the Nepis. Suzanne is a Denver theater actor who has been performing on stages across the metro area for 25 years, playing everything from a singing nun in “Nunsense” to nasty boozehound Martha in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

Mark is a far more private person, so the attention took some getting used to once longtime TV news anchor Anne Trujillo told the Nepis’ story to Channel 7 viewers, which was then picked up by ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

Mark’s outcome was a win for the couple, for their friends and family, and for the enormous local arts community that rallied around them through it all. But not only because Mark didn’t die. Also because of all that has happened since he made it out of the COVID forest alive.

By the time Mark was released, Suzanne had bonded with the ICU team at Littleton Adventist like a pack of lions. In them, she saw “saints, saviors and soldiers — warrior angels who put the same amount of love into every patient that they put into Mark.” And in Suzanne, they saw an unshakeable and emboldening example of the model patient partner. “They were taken with my desire to keep Mark fighting,” Suzanne said. And then something crazy happened: “They called and asked if I would be an emotional support coach for other ICU families.” Suzanne was all in.

She acted as an advocate and an ear for at least 16 COVID families, including a woman who had just lost her 45-year-old mother. Parents of a 28-year-old son. And none other than Trujillo, one of Denver’s most beloved TV journalists ever. On the air, Trujillo just exudes common decency. No wonder, then, that after Trujillo reported Suzanne’s story, the pair became friends for life.

“I have covered thousands of stories, and I will never forget theirs,” Trujillo said. “Mark’s severe case was a dose of reality, and Suzanne’s candor in detailing the heartache and fear of what they were going through as a family made us all stop and think, ‘What if this was happening to someone I love?’ ”

And in Trujillo’s case, it was. She had a cousin, Rachel, going through something similar in New Mexico, and Trujillo asked Suzanne to give her a call.

“It was Rachel’s husband who was close to death with COVID,” Trujillo told me. “Suzanne helped Rachel get through a really difficult time.” (Rachel’s husband is now much improved.)Being an empath is a role Suzanne was seemingly born to play. Another is the role of Suzanne Nepi. And that’s exactly who she’s playing right now at the Benchmark Theatre in Lakewood.

“The COVID Wife” is a new play devised by Nepi and director Neil Truglio that tells more than just the unreal real tale of what the couple went through. It is also an homage, Nepi says, to all the medical soldiers who work in the intensive-care unit at Littleton Adventist and elsewhere.

In fact, the plan was to honor that army of angels by having 30 of them attend Friday’s sold-out opening performance, but life threw one more wet blanket at the Nepis: The computer that controls all of the play’s technical elements crashed 45 minutes before curtain, forcing the premiere to be delayed by a day. A minor setback, given all they have been through, and it gave them all more time to bond anew in the theater’s lobby bar.

Nepi plays herself and Tanis Joaquin Gonzales plays pretty much everyone else in the play. It was essential to Nepi that her scene partner be an actor of color, she said, “because Mark’s main doctor is Indian, and most of his caregivers were brown.”

She wrote the play, she said bluntly, because she was bugged into doing it. “So many people have been telling us that this is a ‘Rudy’ kind of story, and that we needed to tell it,” she said.

So, she is. And one necessary aspect of that story, she forewarns, is the unnecessary politics of the pandemic. Suzanne admits that she has evolved over the past 30 years from a devout Catholic and anti-abortion conservative into … something else entirely. Knowing she had friends who voted for Donald Trump, who received the best available COVID treatment on Earth while Mark was lying near death, she said, was irreconcilably painful for her. She says she plays that part pretty cool in the play but, talking to me, Mark pulled no punches.

“I consider Trump to be a mass murderer who is personally and legally liable for the majority of COVID deaths, near-deaths and those suffering severe long-haul symptoms like myself,” he said. “For the millions languishing in the wake of his ineptitude and outright lawlessness.”But the play, Suzanne said, is meant to be a unique, uplifting and unifying experience. As a first-time playwright, she’s not guaranteeing Tracy Letts — the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “August: Osage County.” But she does promise “an intimate look into a very visceral and private part of our lives,” she said.

“I hope you walk away inspired.”