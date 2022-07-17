In Steamboat Springs, the local icon is the skiing cowboy. He captures the essence of this town in northwest Colorado — the past, present and future symbolized by those jeans, Stetson, belt buckle and latest and greatest boots and bindings.
Steamboat as we know it was born by ranching. The name came long before the railroad; legend has it trappers in the early 1800s mistook the chugging of geothermal waters for a steam engine. But it was when those trains came a century later to serve the cattle industry that the town began to boom.
It was also around that time, in the early 1900s, that a Norwegian named Carl Howelsen came to town. He built what would be North America’s longest-going ski area: Howelsen Hill, which this past winter made upgrades to appeal to first-time visitors. Yes, the clientele is expanding beyond the locals training for the Olympics.
The much bigger ski destination is growing, too. Steamboat Resort’s plans call for it soon becoming the second-largest ski resort in Colorado, thanks to an additional 650 acres.
All the while, the downtown corridor maintains its rural, historic charm. Lincoln Avenue stretches the commercial district a few miles away from the resort — just far enough for the experience to feel refreshingly distinct.
Stop in
F.M. Light & Sons is a must-see institution of authentic Western wear. Frank M. Light and his two boys opened the clothier in 1905, and so it has remained along Lincoln Avenue.
You’ll find worldwide outdoor brands spotting downtown — the likes of The North Face and Marmot — including some that started by using the surrounding mountains as a laboratory. Bap! deals Big Agnes sleeping bags and more from the local manufacturer. You’ll see lots of Smartwool around town, another company founded here.
Steamboat calls itself Ski Town USA as well as Bike Town USA. That’s demonstrated by Steamboat Ski and Bike Kare. For your fishing needs — the Yampa River is a popular destination — check out Straightline and the Bucking Rainbow, both along Lincoln.
Chrysalis is among trendy boutiques for women. For men, the go-to is Allen’s. Consignment finds at Deja Vu and Plan B.
Unique, mountain-inspired swag at Ohana. Books at Off the Beaten Path. Many more intrigues at Jewelry and Fossil Shop of Steamboat. Kitchenware, meats, cheeses, nuts and sauces at The Homesteader.
Fantastic farmer’s markets Saturday afternoons through September.
Food and drink
Just off Lincoln Avenue, locals and visitors alike delight in brunch at Creekside Cafe, choosing from a variety of eggs Benedict. Smoked beef brisket, charred onions and pickled jalapeños top the eggs and muffins in the Cowboy Downhill.
Back on Lincoln, others start their mornings at the ‘50s-style Jonny B Good’s Diner, where they return in the afternoon for a milkshake. Winona’s claims the best cinnamon buns in town, along with award-winning pies.
Lincoln Avenue eateries compete for the best happy hour. At last visit, we took advantage of discounted craft brew to go with Texas-style meats at Mad Creek Barbecue. Old Town Pub has also been known for deals leading up to live music inside a historic hotel. Whether you make happy hour at Salt and Lime, you won’t be disappointed by the tacos and margaritas.
For date night, consider a cocktail and small, flavor-packed bites at Table 79 Foodbar. A block off the main drag, a 1910 laundry room is now Laundry Kitchen and Cocktails, home to more elevated fare from the chef’s changing, creative mind.
Steamboat Whiskey Co. has gained fast acclaim since opening in 2017, having outgrown one spot and opening a tasting room on Lincoln. It’s owned by a former Navy SEAL and supports veterans with sales.
For locally made beers: Mahogany Ridge Brewery and Mountain Tap Brewery, which specializes in wood-fired pizzas, too. The BARley rotates 30 taps below the main street.
For sweets: Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory is a child’s dreamscape, and Colorado’s beloved Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a location on Lincoln.
Entertainment
Strawberry Park Hot Springs is the soak oasis requiring a trip into the woods. Old Town Hot Springs is a family-friendly option right on the main thoroughfare, with water slides and pools fed by the Heart Spring.
Also near downtown is the Amaze’n Steamboat Family Fun Park, complete with minigolf, laser tag, a maze and squirt gun games.
Go for a walk or a spin on the Core Trail. It runs adjacent to downtown and the Yampa River as it goes nearly 8 miles, passing several worthy destinations along the way. One is the marvelous Yampa River Botanic Park.
Old Town Pub is a popular spot for night life. Another along Lincoln is Schmiggity’s Live Music and Dance Bar.
Check for shows at the historic Chief Theater downtown.