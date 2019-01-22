Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with snow showers before noon. Winds diminishing later. High around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.