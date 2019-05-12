A mountain biker races through the rolling turns on Joe’s Ridge in the Bookcliffs/18 Road area north of Fruita. The town on the Western Slope is home to an impressive network of trails.
The Switzerland of America’s majestic mountains towers over much of the state, giving hikers, climbers and skiers unlimited thrills. Yet these famed peaks constitute only one of Colorado’s many wonders.
Residents and visitors also can raft roiling rivers, from the Arkansas to the Uncompahgre; “sand board” down North America’s tallest dunes; fly-fish along 322 miles of gold-medal fisheries; explore fantastic red rock formations and dinosaur boneyards; and board a historical, steam-powered train that rolls through some of the nation’s more splendid mountain passes.
Culture also is king in this rugged western state, which boasts a top-notch Shakespeare festival, opera, nature and science museum, as well as world-class art collections and the best western history collection in the country, housed in the downtown Denver Public Library. Bluegrass, rock ‘n’ roll and classical music lift spirits throughout the summer, too, not only at festivals, but also at what’s been called the world’s best outdoor concert venue.
Enjoying all of these amenities can induce serious hunger and thirst, however. So you’ll want to dine at the five-star Penrose Room at The Broadmoor resort or at fine restaurants in Aspen, Vail and other cities sprinkled across the state. Slake that thirst at Colorado’s many acclaimed breweries and wineries or at either of its unique tea houses.
“ ’Tis a privilege to live in Colorado,” Frederick G. Bonfils proclaimed in 1892, emblazoning the phrase in giant letters across the building that housed The Denver Post, which he co-founded.
While truer words never were spoken, many deem his declaration an understatement. For many more gems have come to stud Colorado’s crown over the past 127 years. So many, indeed, that it would take at least 127 months of full-time endeavor to explore them all.
So welcome to the Rocky Mountain Empire, where nary a need can’t be met. May the jewels recounted in this 2019 Summer Fun Guide mark only the start of the escapades you’ll enjoy.