Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.