Ask any good auto mechanic what’s most important about winter driving, and the answer will be the same. Tires.
While the weather might be clear and sunny today, the snow will fly — and accumulate on Pikes Peak region roads — this month.
A good set of snow tires or all-weather tires, plus common sense to allow more stopping time on snow- and ice-covered roads, go a long way in getting from Point A to Point B safely.
Checking and perhaps upgrading your tires tops the list of winter tips from area mechanics, plus a few things to assess under the hood. Many auto shops will do a winter safety check as a courtesy with regular maintenance such as an oil change.
“You definitely want to get your car checked out before it snows, because you want to have your vehicle most reliable in the winter. There’s nothing worse than when it’s snowing and 0 degrees out and you’re stuck in your car on the side of the road,” said Austin Kane, owner/technician at Honest Accurate Auto Service East, 3905 Tutt Blvd. “We want people to be safe. We’ll do a courtesy check/vehicle inspection when any first-time customer brings a car in or for a regular customer whose car we haven’t seen for 30 days.”
Tires
“Whether you put winter tires on your car is a preference thing,” said Michael Chavez, owner of Mikey’s Total Car Care, 6180 Lake Shore Court. “Drivers need to start considering it now, because after the first snows and this November, when we get all that black ice, auto shops will get overwhelmed ... With the first flakes that fly, the ones that stick, that’s when shops will get really busy.”
Chavez says he does courtesy checks for free.
If you drive in the mountains, where snow is heaviest, dedicated winter tires might be a good idea. Their tread patterns and rubber compounds provide optimum traction on slick roads, according to Consumer Reports.
If your vehicle is two-wheel drive, you might only need winter tires on the front.
“That’s where you get the most traction, and you want the best traction out there,” Kane said. “It comes down to preference. Really good drivers will buy a snow tire, but we also see a lot of people with an all-season tire.”
It’s also a good time to check tire pressure. For every 10-degree drop in temperature, a tire’s air pressure will decrease about 1 pound per square inch. Tires must be properly inflated for the best contact and traction.
Battery
As the weather grows colder, it’s also a good idea to check your car battery. Low temperatures “reduce your battery’s cranking power — in fact, at about zero degrees F, your battery only has about half the cranking power it has at 80 degrees,” says Consumer Reports.
“All the temperature fluctuations here in Colorado are very hard on batteries,” Kane said. “It can be zero degrees in the morning and 40 in the afternoon, and those variations take a toll. Cold kills batteries.”
Car batteries last five years, depending on quality, he said.
“We test the battery to tell us the condition, whether it needs to be replaced,” Kane said.
Coolant
The cooling system should be flushed every two years, but check the owner’s manual to be sure. This keeps corrosion from building up. The winter car check should include a look at the level, condition and concentration of coolant.
“Coolant is a good one to check because some people put in just water, which can freeze and will break everything up in the engine. That could potentially mean engine replacement time,” Kane said.
“We do a pre-test for coolant that tells us what temperature the coolant is safe to, minus 30 degrees or minus 10 degrees.
“Negative 10 degrees to 0 is a good time to flush your coolant.”
Coolant can be purchased full strength or pre-mixed half antifreeze and half water. Most regions are suited to a 50/50 water-antifreeze mixture, which provides protection from a low of minus 34 degrees to a high of 265 degrees F.
A pre-winter checkup also calls for a gander at the radiator and heater hoses and belts to make sure they’re not cracked or leaking.
Cold can make rubber parts brittle.
Exhaust
“A lot of people don’t realize you should check your exhaust system before winter. If you do get stranded or stuck, exhaust leaks are odorless, can go through your whole car and even be fatal in some cases,” Chavez said.
Wiper blades
Streaks on the windshield? Now’s the time to upgrade those wipers.
“Make sure wipers are not hard (stiff or cracked) from summer rain,” Chavez said.
Check them often, said Kane.
Some cheaper versions last only a few months, but a bit more of an investment can eep you wipers good for 10 to 12 months, he said.
And stock up on windshield fluid. You’ll use more in winter.
Headlights
Make sure they’re clear and bright. Yellowed headlights can be restored, improving visibility.
“Headlights can get hazing from ultraviolet rays from the sun,” Chavez said.
But they’re easy to restore.
Regular maintenance
Routine checks of oil, brakes, transmission, steering and suspension are good to do all through the year.
“Obviously, now’s a good time, before it starts to snow, to come in and get a safety inspection,” Chavez said.
“I’m starting to put it in people’s ears, put it on my Facebook page.
“I tell customers when you have to get your sprinklers checked out at home, it’s a good time to get your car checked out.”
Be prepared
Keep a kit in the trunk with your spare tire, windshield fluid, jumper cables, ice scraper, blanket, flashlight, snacks and water, first-aid items, a small shovel, hat, gloves, extra clothing and snow boots.
Also good to have along on the road are flares, sand or kitty litter for traction, extra flashlight batteries, a cell phone car charger and tire chains, says the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
