It happens to everybody. You wake up forgetting it's April 1 and get tricked by a headline that seems just plausible enough to be believed.
The Miami Dolphins sign Colin Kaepernick? It could happen.
Then things you see online start becoming more suspicious. Duluth Trading Company is now selling a spray-on farmer's tan. The New York City Police Department has a new feline unit led by drug-sniffing cat, Officer McFluff. Gah, fooled again!
April Fool's Day becomes truly fun after you're in on the joke. And there sure are a lot of people and companies having fun online today. Here are some of the best pranks seen on the internet today.
Palmer statue to be replaced with new sculpture of general on bike! "We realized horses just aren't conducive to the vision for our Downtown's future," said CEO Susan Edmondson." See our Facebook page for full details. #DowntownColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/zoMlF6IMwc— Downtown Colorado Springs (@DowntownCS) April 1, 2019
Y'all ain't ready for this. Check out the all-new #HondaPastport, the 2019 Passport with '90s flair. The past never looked so good. pic.twitter.com/LON1PQdFGM— Honda (@Honda) April 1, 2019
Portable Public Privacy at its finest. Now introducing T-Mobile Phone BoothE Mobile EditionE. pic.twitter.com/nQXeUidVgC— T-Mobile (@TMobile) April 1, 2019
See ya later, smudges. Keep your phone screen squeaky clean with the latest feature in the Files app, Screen Cleaner. ✨ https://t.co/1idIutt5bx #FilesbyGoogle pic.twitter.com/zaIpUBQBxW— Google (@Google) April 1, 2019
Ever visited one of our stores and thought, "I want to take this showroom aroma home with me!?" Well, now you can! Get your limited edition @DiscountTire New Tire Scented Candle today! ➡➡https://t.co/JGLKWhVDmv ⬅⬅ #NewTireSmell #ScentedCandle #ShopNOW pic.twitter.com/YtGU53e2Sq— Discount Tire (@DiscountTire) April 1, 2019
Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon. Read more about it here: https://t.co/8MER0L1U6W pic.twitter.com/hZ507zSoic— Tinder (@Tinder) March 29, 2019
The long search is finally over... 📱 #FindMyBrick pic.twitter.com/3yBIPJ2OPk— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 1, 2019
Take a sneak peek inside the new Unicorn Box, our most magical offering yet ✨Get your sugar rush 👉https://t.co/y4myuAFki9#HelloFreshPics #RainbowFOod #UnicornBox pic.twitter.com/OqAS7ynXPd— HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) April 1, 2019
Meet #ShakeSauce — a sweet new way to dip. pic.twitter.com/0c5h8xJZg5— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 1, 2019
HUNTERS: Don't miss out on jackalope season. We haven't seen a population like this in decades.Application deadline is April 1! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/0Hy59kTnaQ— CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) April 1, 2019
I brought this to work, my team hates me #AprilFoolsDay #April1st @dunkindonuts pic.twitter.com/WEnuvEsy4S— Tormin8 (@ToryPar) April 1, 2019
This #AprilFools Joke Thou #Dog 🤣🤣🤣😂😂💀💀 pic.twitter.com/eF6ua7UwxP— Dtownking15 (PS4) (@Dtownking15) April 1, 2019
Faster. Fiercer. Furrier.Every dog has its day 🐶#AprilFools #Neeeum pic.twitter.com/5hbpAzd1QI— Formula 1 (@F1) April 1, 2019
After Deep Blue beat @Kasparov63, and @DeepMindAI's AlphaGo defeated Lee Sedol, there was only one game left standing in the way of AI... until now. pic.twitter.com/FQP0fjZ3LT— Oxford University (@UniofOxford) April 1, 2019
Introducing our newest Flavor of the Day: Cheese Curd Crunch!😉 #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/TUHcJPljz8— Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) April 1, 2019
As we find new and innovative ways to keep NYC safe, we knew we had to expand beyond just dogs and horses.Today, we formally announce our newest investigative unit—The Feline Unit.Right off the bat, newly hired drug sniffing cat, Officer McFluff, made an amazing bust! pic.twitter.com/zGaMOAAD8g— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 1, 2019