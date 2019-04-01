Gazette April Fool's Day cover
Even The Gazette jumped into the April Fool's Day hijinx. This is from a portion of the Life front page from April 1, 2019. You can see the entire cover in this story. 
It happens to everybody. You wake up forgetting it's April 1 and get tricked by a headline that seems just plausible enough to be believed. 

The Miami Dolphins sign Colin Kaepernick? It could happen.

Then things you see online start becoming more suspicious. Duluth Trading Company is now selling a spray-on farmer's tan. The New York City Police Department has a new feline unit led by drug-sniffing cat, Officer McFluff. Gah, fooled again!

April Fool's Day becomes truly fun after you're in on the joke. And there sure are a lot of people and companies having fun online today. Here are some of the best pranks seen on the internet today. 

Did we miss something? Let us know in the comments below. 

From DuluthTrading.com
Via the Fake SportsCenter Facebook page. 
The 2019 April Fool's themed front page for The Gazette's Life section. 
Some interesting items for sale on the thinkgeek.com home page. 
It looks like the Brewer's Association has a new category. Via craftbeer.com
