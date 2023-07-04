A bronze sneaker greets players entering a dusty, sweat-smelling hall of the YMCA in downtown Colorado Springs.

This is the narrow hall to the four-wall courts that are home to a peculiar slice of local lore maintained by a small group of gray, wrinkled, padded-up men refusing to let tradition die.

Today’s handballers remember games here going back to the 1960s. Memories are enshrined by that bronze sneaker, said to be size 14.

That’s the Clyde Hopper Award, named for the late, great Jim Anderson, who went by Clyde. He also went by Big Jim. What a sight it was to see the 6-foot-4, 280-pound man command the court, slapping that ball with his great, big paw.

And what a sight Mike Hulbert was. Before his death in 2006, Colorado Springs’ own national champion handballer was an image “indelibly etched in your mind,” reads the plaque here in his honor: “head band, polo shirt, elbow pads, knee pads, non-traditional gloves held tight by rubber bands, and magic gypsy ‘elixir’ right outside the court.”

The plaque hangs right outside court No. 5, named for Hulbert. There’s another plaque for Ralph Hibbard, who died in 2017. He was one recipient of the Clyde Hopper Award, which has annually hopped to a player for his sportsmanship and promotion of the sport, as decided over lunch.

Hibbard might as well have been called “Resilient Ralph,” his plaque reads: “Following two knee replacements and shoulder surgery and replacement, Ralph rebounded, got back on the court and again played good handball.”

Hibbard was a doubles partner of Jerry White back in the day. White remains with other players in their 80s; one age 71 is considered the youngster here at the Y.

“I played here in the ‘70s,” White says. “We had about 70 or 80 players at one time. We’re down to 30 or so now.”

Never mind his bad ankle, wrapped in a bulky brace. White is a retired Air Force major general, a former lead pastor with the Navigators missionary group who has had some time to reflect on life and handball.

The connection? “You never give up,” White says.

It’s been called “the perfect game,” requiring nothing but a ball, a wall and a calloused, willing hand.

“The game for life,” another here, 85-year-old Pat Patchin, called it once in a written rumination.

“So what does that mean?” he wrote. “It means that you might start playing at 10-12 years old and still be playing in your 80s and beyond.”

Patchin called his band of handballers “the endurables.” He called them a bunch of “codgers.” Their banter ranges from trash talk — “snowflakes,” Patchin calls guys with cotton-lined gloves — to their latest surgeries and maladies.

Fortunately for Patchin, he hasn’t been dealt the replacements and titanium of his fellow handballers.

“I probably still have in my left knee a partially torn meniscus, and I’m still playing with it,” he says. “That’s the thing. I forget about my aches and pains when I’m playing.”

It’s something he has said over the years: “The only thing that cures your problems is to come down and play.”

Speak for yourself, Lewis Lambert says.

“Two hip replacements, one knee replacement, spinal surgery,” he says, rattling off the setbacks. “Three blown Achilles, three lower back laminectomies.”

Merely setbacks. Lambert kept competing on the national stage. He competes as well as he can now.

Competition was formalized in 1917, when the rules of handball were published in Germany. The game goes much further back, with iterations of it suspected in ancient Greece and medieval France and elsewhere around the world.

Today’s iteration is commonly traced to Ireland. In the 1500s, a law in Galway prohibited games with balls pounding walls around town.

It’s a different kind of rebellion pervading the game today. It’s a rebellion against Father Time.

The small group at Colorado Springs’ Y looks very much like small groups playing on courts around the country. Those courts are dwindling with the waning interest.

The guys here have underlined a sentence in a Miami-based New York Times article hanging on the wall: “The game has helped the current crew defy their ages, but some of them fear a lack of younger faces will eventually catch up to the sport.”

Hence the Clyde Hopper Award here in the Springs, given to players eager to recruit new players. The award was born with the local Behemoth Handball Tournament.

“Two years ago, they tried to continue the Behemoth,” Patchin says. “They didn’t have enough participation to make it worthwhile.”

The game might be able to take your immediate troubles away, as Patchin insists. But the bronze sneaker for Big Jim and the plaques for Resilient Ralph and unforgettable Mike Hulbert are all reminders: “I wish handball would slow down time,” Patchin says.

It’s true what he says about the sport’s power in the moment, George Pality says.

“Handball is zen. If you’re playing handball, everything is OK,” he says.

Everything is not OK. Pality has bone marrow cancer.

When he’s playing, he’s not thinking about that. “I’m thinking about how bad I am!”

That can be a problem, not thinking on the court.

“That’s the problem with us geezers,” Patchin says. “Everybody’s always like, What’s the score?”

Who’s keeping count anyway?