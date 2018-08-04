It can be frustrating when you and your best friend don’t like to do the same things.
She just wants to eat treats all day and run you in circles, but you’d rather be browsing dresses at Francesca’s and shopping for produce at the farmer’s market.
If you wish you and your dog could enjoy something together, your compromise awaits Saturday at the Promenade Shops at Briargate.
The 13th annual Bark at Briargate outdoor pet expo will feature many activities catered toward schnauzers and shoppers alike.
“It started out as an event to showcase that the shopping center is pet-friendly,” said Janyce Chmelka, the shops’ marketing coordinator. “Many of the shops permit pets in their store, and they have a little green pet sticker on the outside of their space to indicate that they are.”
The day of dog-friendly activities starts at 9:30 a.m. with a 30-minute “dog jog” around the shopping plaza led by Athleta employees.
At 10 a.m., music from Sunny 106.3 will play as furry friends and their owners strut the strip between Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano and P.F. Chang’s. Dogs can appear in their best outfits for the costume contest, with prizes for first, second and third place.
Veterinarians, groomers, pet rescues and other pet businesses will be set up to offer pertinent information about their services and sell goods. Oftentimes, they hand out treats, which Chmelka said pleased her “bold” soft-coated Wheaten Terrier when he visited.
For any humans or dogs craving fresh produce, the Farmer’s Market on the Promenade will be at Promenade Shops, too.
Demonstrations will be provided by the Colorado Springs Police Department K-9 Unit, El Paso County Search and Rescue, Go Team Therapy and Service Dogs and Sit Means Sit Dog Training.
The event is sponsored by Briargate Boulevard Animal Hospital, Colorado Canine Orthopedics & Rehab and National Mill Dog Rescue.
For dogs that need a bath for a cause, Wag N’ Wash is sponsoring a charity dog wash, donating proceeds to local All Breed Rescue and Training.
Excited owners can get involved before the event by entering the Furry Friends Face-Off Photo Contest. Submit photos by Tuesday on Facebook or via email —facebook.com/ThePromenadeShopsAtBriargate/ or info@thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com — to win prizes and a chance to have your dog’s picture displayed at sponsor booths.