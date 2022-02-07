Officials have announced a new way to get people with disabilities out on El Paso County-managed trails.
It's part of a broader effort to improve accessibility in and around Colorado Springs, said Todd Marts, executive director of the county's community services department, which oversees parks.
"There's an area where that's very limiting, and that's the trail system," Marts said. "You really have to have something specialized to get people out there."
Enter the TerrainHopper, which the Arizona manufacturer calls "the ultimate off-road mobility vehicle." It looks like an ATV, or "a mini Land Rover," by the company description.
Creators offer tag lines like "making the impossible possible" and call on customers to "reclaim your freedom" with a vehicle said "to conquer deep mud, soft beach sand, snow, rocks, steep hills and many other obstacles."
The Independence Center, the Springs nonprofit advocating for people with disabilities, recently presented a $25,000 check to county commissioners. That will be used to buy two TerrainHoppers, Marts said.
They have yet to be acquired, he said. "With vehicles these days, everything is behind. I'm cautiously optimistic we can get it started this summer, but it might be later this year."
Operated by the person in the chair or by someone accompanying, the TerrainHoppers will be limited to wide paths reached from the Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — "where we've got the most staff and facilities," Marts said.
The vehicles will be reserved online or by phone. A staffer or volunteer will tag along for trips on trails that are designated as non-motorized.
"It's a good safety thing, but we also want to make people out on the trails aware that we don't have motorized vehicles out there," Marts said. "These are just a very cool way to get people out who otherwise don't have the opportunity."
Staunton State Park runs a similar program using vehicles called Trackchairs. Last year, the park west of Denver announced 1,000 trips since the program started in 2016, with riders as young as 2 and as old as 90.
Many had shed "happy tears," the program's manager said in a news release at the time. "This program is more impactful than I think any of us could have imagined," she said.
Once the two TerrainHoppers become available, "I'm guessing reservations will fill very quickly," Marts said. "The demand will probably outweigh what we have."
He said he hoped the program could grow through donations and partnerships.
People can sign up to receive the latest updates regarding the program at: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability