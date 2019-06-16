Spotlighting events worthy of your next Colorado road trip
June 26-29, starting at $150 (yoga)and $69 (wine), respectively. tellurideyogafestival.com, telluridewinefestival.com
June in Telluride — where the classy wine connoisseur and morning yoga guru suddenly collide. The 38th annual Telluride Wine Festival will feature the “best in business” — from premium wines to the finest chefs in the nation. For four days, traverse through the vibrant culinary town and taste wines made in California, Uraguay, Italy and more.
While celebrating and promoting the “finer things” in life for visitors, the festival will donate most of the proceeds to help local restaurateurs and culinary arts education for children.
But though “food feeds the soul,” the Telluride Yoga Festival reminds people that yoga does too. With four days of world-class yoga instruction, standing paddleboard yoga on the lake and tranquil meditation in the mountains, the yoga festival is the ideal weekend getaway. No experience needed. Just book your tickets, and head to Telluride with your yoga mat and wineglass. You won’t regret it.
While you’re there: Take a free ride on the gondola up to Mountain Village between festivals. Grab a sweet treat from “Baked in Telluride.”
