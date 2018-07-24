Taking a cool, refreshing dip in a lake or swimming pool is one of summer’s enjoyments and sometimes a necessary escape from the stifling heat.
But two recent federal studies found that some water is better than others, at least when it comes to avoiding waterborne illnesses.
Of 633 outbreaks nationwide caused by bacteria, viruses or other things floating around, nearly 80 percent were traced to water treated with chlorine or other chemicals in swimming pools, hot tubs or wading pools. Most illnesses cause intestinal problems and diarrhea.
The studies, which tracked cases from 2000 through 2014, found 493 outbreaks in which eight people died and 27,219 people were sickened from pathogens in recreational water treated with chemicals. The figures do not include sicknesses linked to private pools or cases where one person got ill.
By comparison, only 140 outbreaks were linked to lakes, rivers or swimming holes, with two deaths and 4,958 people falling ill, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“People have a false sense of security when they go to a swimming pool,” said Trisha Robinson, an epidemiologist supervisor. “There is this sense that chlorine kills everything. That is not the case.”
Pool operators typically have to check chemical levels daily and keep a log of chemicals added.
But add people to the pools, and the problems begin.
“It really is a communal bathtub,” Robinson said. “You are sharing water and germs in it with everybody else that is in there.”
The chlorine and other chemicals neutralize some things, but many outbreaks have been caused by Cryptosporidium, a tiny parasite that can survive in chlorinated water up to seven days.
The source of the problem is human fecal matter. While an accident made by an infant is the nightmare scenario, even the most fastidious adults can be the source if they do not shower before entering the pool.
“We can make a lot of people sick if we don’t take precautions,” Robinson said.
No one who has not showered should swim in a lake either, but the sheer size of most lakes means the bacteria and microscopic parasites disperse, lessening the chances of infection even if someone swallows water accidentally.
Most of the waterborne diseases lead to stomach and intestinal symptoms, including diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever and vomiting.
Parents should teach children to try to keep water out of their noses or mouths, Robinson said.
Also, people should avoid swimming in areas contaminated with animal feces.
“Swimming is a really great activity,” Robinson said. “No matter where (you are) swimming, try not to swallow the water.”