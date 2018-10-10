“How can you hate maple syrup?” the hordes asked, as they banned me from Vermont and declared me persona non grata throughout Canada. Revolted by a New York Times article celebrating ranch dressing, I had tweeted: “Plays to everything that’s wrong with the typical American palate. Even worse than maple syrup if that’s possible.”
How can I hate it? Let me count the ways. But first I’ll allow that I respect the dedication of the craftsmen producing it, enabling devotees to pour it liberally over pancakes, waffles and every other edible in sight.
Basically, what I detest about maple syrup is everything, texture and flavor. I do not like intense sweetness, nor do I like syrups unless they are diluted — as chocolate syrup in soda, or honey in hot tea, or as the defining ingredient in honey cake.
“But what do you put on your pancakes?” some on Twitter asked. “I don’t like pancakes either,” I replied. “Too soggy.” What I do love are crisp-on-the outside, mellow-within waffles, lightly spread with unsalted butter, then topped with a light snowfall of confectioner’s sugar.
Most of all, maple’s flavor bothers me, even in its most artisanally correct form, as compared with the even more insipid Log Cabin. As a child, I was beguiled by the adorable cabin-shaped can that held that brand of syrup, so I happily poured it over pancakes. As my palate matured, I found that maple tastes cheap, like penny candy, and it is a taste I do not associate with food.
Perhaps even worse than the syrup are those little maple-leaf-shaped sugar candies sold at tourist sites throughout maple syrup country. I am not alone in this, having heard agreements from a few fellow tweeters.
Probably no one in tweet country respects the following admonition, but as we used to say generously, “De gustibus non est disputandum,” or, “In matters of taste, there can be no dispute.”
Wanna bet?