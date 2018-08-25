The finches were a dime a dozen. Goldfinches were a happy accident. Mourning doves were sure to bring the old ball and chain to the party, and the Northern flicker showed up like clockwork every March to troll for ladies with a steady drum of his beak on my chimney.
But I never expected the hawk.
That was quite a moment, when I turned in my kitchen to see the big beast of a beautiful bird perched on one of my bird-feeder poles. I froze and soaked him up for the half-minute or so he stayed put. The silence of my once-chirpy backyard enveloped me. All the little birds had made themselves scarce, and only later did I learn that some breeds of hawk target smaller birds at feeding stations, which gives me the willies. It’s unnerving when one member of the animal kingdom will eat his brethren. That would be like one subset of humans feasting on another subset, or zombies, I suppose.
“It’s hard to see, but it’s all part of nature, and you have to have that to keep a healthy habitat,” said Dana Breier, co-owner and manager of Wild Birds Unlimited.
Decades into my life, I’m now a full-fledged bird lover. I hope to share that love with you through this new monthly column. I’ll track down answers to some of my questions and some of yours, if you let me know what they are, and we can continue to refine or develop an appreciation of our feathered friends.
My fascination with all things winged started about half a dozen years ago. I can’t remember what prompted it, but it evolved from putting up a bird feeder to see what would happen. Lo and behold, birds showed up. It’s amazing what that can do for a gal’s self-esteem. The birds like me. They really, really like me!
Let’s ignore the fact that they make themselves scarce when the feeders go dry for a couple of days. I prefer to believe they vetted me and found a kindred spirit — one who spends more money on bird seed than clothing these days, and has dutifully created a nightly habit of bringing in the half-dozen feeders so Rocky Raccoon can’t crash my pad for some midnight debauchery. Have you noticed their boldness? If they get to the feeders before I bring them in, I shine a flashlight on them from my kitchen window and yell. They pretty much smile and wave at me.
But the seed funds and wildlife battles are nothing compared with the great joy that watching the birdies gives me, not only from my kitchen window, but also in the mountains and even walking through an urban setting. I wonder why it has taken so many years for me to find this hobby.
When I was young, I thought bird watching was for, well, the birds. And old people. Always people hovering on the brink of the great beyond. Of course, those people probably were 40 or so. I’m sure it didn’t help to visit my first-grade teacher’s house when I was in junior high (she and my mom were friends) and see big bags of seed slumped all over the kitchen counter. I vaguely remember thinking, “Note to self: Never get old.”
Well, now I’m old, at least in the eyes of my 18-year-old self, and I understand what my long-gone teacher knew. Birds are for the curious, the observant and those who have come to appreciate the natural world.
I posed the question to Breier, who has watched her customers through the years and noticed how our love for all things winged takes shape through our lives. Sometimes people grow up in homes with bird-loving parents. Other times, it’s not until their lives slow a bit, after establishing careers and families, that they stop and look around. Little kids are naturals at noticing movement, color and things adults might overlook.
“It’s hard to have a hobby that’s devoted to the backyard when you’re active,” Breier said.
On the other side, many folks become bird watchers once their kids are grown and they’ve become empty nesters with extra time on their hands.
“They can find how therapeutic nature is,” she said. “Anytime we can get our hands in the soil to pull weeds is excellent. We bring a bird to the backyard, and we offer him water. There’s a connection there with nature that goes beyond our day-to-day lives. It’s a very positive aspect in our lives.”
