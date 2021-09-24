The Bureau of Land Management is asking fans about the future of a popular climbing area in southern Colorado.
The federal land manager tapped Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Field Institute to run an online survey listing questions about Shelf Road Recreation Area near Cañon City. The regional nonprofit has been long familiar with the area, having built trails to the world-renowned rock walls over the years.
The BLM is "definitely seeing more use," said RMFI Executive Director Jennifer Peterson, "which is why they have had to be more intentional and deliberate about how they manage that area. With increased use comes increased impacts."
In the past year, Shelf Road has been among recreation hot spots in Colorado that have seen new fees and advanced reservations for camping. The survey aims to gauge visitors about the regime, along with any concerns related to crowding, erosion and amenities such as parking, vault toilets and informational kiosks.
The survey launched online less than a week ago.
"A lot of the comments we've gotten say it's way too crowded," Peterson said. "So if that's the theme from the survey, maybe the BLM looks at that and says, 'How do we limit or better control usage so that we can have a high-quality visitor experience?'"
The survey closes Oct. 31. Available at: https://bit.ly/3ABQDwJ