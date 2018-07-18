Super-Quick ‘Baked’ Fruit and Yogurt Mug
Yield: 1 serving
1 cup fresh or frozen mixed fruit, such as a combination of peach, nectarine, plum, orange or pear slices with halved hulled strawberries or whole raspberries, blueberries or blackberries
2 to 3 teaspoons clover honey, maple syrup or light brown sugar, or as needed
One 5-ounce container regular or low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
2 to 4 tablespoons granola or gluten-free granola (may substitute toasted nuts)
Procedure:
If the fruit is frozen, rinse it in fine-mesh strainer under warm water until partially defrosted. Drain well.
Stir together the fruit mixture and honey, maple syrup or brown sugar in a large (1 1/4-cup minimum) microwave-safe mug.
Microwave on high for 1 1/2 minutes, then stir. If the fruit is not cooked and bubbly, microwave on high for another 30 to 60 seconds.
Gradually drain off and stir the fruit juice from the mug into the carton of yogurt, continuing until thoroughly blended.
Pour as much yogurt-juice mixture as you like over the hot fruit; reserve the remaining yogurt for another use.
Sprinkle granola over the fruit top, as desired. Serve right away.
Variation: The fruit and honey can be “baked” as directed, then simply topped with a scoop of ice cream for a quick and tempting, yet healthful dessert.
Nutrition: Calories: 250; total fat: 4 g; saturated fat: 2 g; cholesterol: 10 mg; sodium: 90 mg; total carbohydrates: 39 g; dietary fiber: 6 g; sugars: 26 g; protein: 16 g.
From cookbook author Nancy Baggett