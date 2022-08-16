An old tradition is returning to Pikes Peak.
On Aug. 27 and Sept. 11, early risers are invited to drive the Pikes Peak Highway hours ahead of the road's typical opening to catch the sunrise from the 14,115-foot summit. It's the first time of the occasion since 2018; construction on the Summit Visitor Center kept drivers from the top parking lot.
In a news release, Pikes Peak-America's Mountain Manager Skyler Rorabaugh called the sunrise specials "spectacular and peaceful. He added the two days will be "a great chance to also check out the brand new and improved Summit Visitor Center."
The highway gate will open at 4:45 a.m. on those days. Tickets must be purchased in advance at DrivePikesPeak.com. Adult admission is $15, children (ages 6-15) are $5.