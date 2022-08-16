4e56cc2f0099b96927503160bc0cf682

People look over the edge while watching the sunrise from the summit of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak Sunday, July 16, 2017. The Pikes Peak Highway opened at 4:15 a.m. for a special chance to drive to the top of America's Mountain to watch the sun rise above the sea of clouds that were covering Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE

An old tradition is returning to Pikes Peak.

On Aug. 27 and Sept. 11, early risers are invited to drive the Pikes Peak Highway hours ahead of the road's typical opening to catch the sunrise from the 14,115-foot summit. It's the first time of the occasion since 2018; construction on the Summit Visitor Center kept drivers from the top parking lot.

In a news release, Pikes Peak-America's Mountain Manager Skyler Rorabaugh called the sunrise specials "spectacular and peaceful. He added the two days will be "a great chance to also check out the brand new and improved Summit Visitor Center."

The highway gate will open at 4:45 a.m. on those days. Tickets must be purchased in advance at DrivePikesPeak.com. Adult admission is $15, children (ages 6-15) are $5.

