Summer doesn't officially start until June 21, but families throughout the Pikes Peak region can start the fun early with the opening of local swimming pools and water parks.

Locals are familiar with Prospect Lake Beach in the heart of Colorado Springs, but the beach will not be open this summer. It's getting a makeover this season and is expected to be open for the summer of 2020. Read more here.

Here's a list of local public swimming spots, along with some nearby gems:

Portal Pool

Address: 3535 N. Hancock Ave.

Phone: 719-338-8287

Open Hours: Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.

Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for ages 3- to 17-years-old, ages 2-years-old and younger are free.

Opening Date: May 25, 2019

More Information: ppymca.org

Wilson Ranch Pool

Address: 2335 Allegheny Dr.

Phone: 719-598-3226

Open Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Sunday

Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for ages 3- to 17-years-old, ages 2-years-old and younger are free.

Opening Date: May 25, 2019

More Information: ppymca.org

Cottonwood Creek Family Center

Address: 3920 Dublin Blvd.

Phone: 719-385-6508

Open Hours: 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Monday - Friday; 9 a.m- 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $8 for ages 3- to 17-years-old;

Opening Date: Open year-round

More Information: ppymca.org

Manitou Springs Aquatics and Fitness Center

Address: 202 Manitou Ave.

Phone: 719-685-9735

Open Hours: 1:15 - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 1:30 - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and 7 - 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

Cost: $8 adults; $5 for 17-years-old and under

Opening Date: Open year-round

More Information: manitousprings.org

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Address: 280 S. Union Blvd.

Phone: 719-385-5984

Open Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Monday - Friday; 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $10 adult; $8 for ages 3- to 17-years-old

Opening Date: Open year-round

More Information: ppymca.org

Widefield Parks and Recreation

Address: 705 Aspen Dr.

Phone: 719-395-3515

Open Hours: 6-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Open swim: 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday; 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

Cost: $4 adult, $3.50 for ages 18-years-old and younger.

Opening Date: Open year-round. Open swim is open May 25 - Aug. 10

More Information: wsd3.org

Lake Pueblo State Park - Rock Canyon Swim Beach

Address: 640 Pueblo Reservoir Road, Pueblo, CO 81005

Phone: 719-561-9320

Open Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday

Cost: $8 daily park pass

Opening Date: Memorial Day

More Information: cpw.state.co.us

Woodland Park Aquatic Center

Address: 111 N. Baldwin St. Woodland Park, CO 80863

Phone: 719-687-5233

Open Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday; 5:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday; 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $7.50 adult; $5.50 ages 2 - 17-years-old and high school student

Opening Date: Open year-round

More Information: city-woodlandpark.org

Chatfield State Park - Swim Beach

Address: 11500 N. Roxborough Park Rd., Littleton, CO 80125

Phone: 303-791-7275

Open Hours: Daily from sunrise to sunset

Cost: $9 daily pass

Opening Date: Memorial Day

More Information: cpw.state.co.us

Note: The Swim Beach will be closed June 17

Water World

Address: 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, CO 80260

Phone: 303-427-7873

Open Hours: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily

Cost: Free - $34.99

Opening Date: Memorial Day, May 27

More Information: waterworldcolorado.com

Great Wolf Lodge

Address: 9494 Federal Dr.

Phone: 844-553-9653

Open Hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday

Cost: Prices vary. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or by calling 800-905-9653

Opening Date: Open year-round

More Information: greatwolf.com

Pirates Cove Water Park

Address: 1225 W. Belleview Ave., Englewood, CO 80120

Phone: 303-762-2683

Open Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Cost: $14 adults on weekdays; $13 children ages 3- to- 17-years old on weekdays. Prices increase an additional $2 on holidays and weekends.

Opening Date: Memorial Day, May 27

More Information: piratescovecolorado.com

