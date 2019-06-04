Summer doesn't officially start until June 21, but families throughout the Pikes Peak region can start the fun early with the opening of local swimming pools and water parks.
Locals are familiar with Prospect Lake Beach in the heart of Colorado Springs, but the beach will not be open this summer. It's getting a makeover this season and is expected to be open for the summer of 2020. Read more here.
Here's a list of local public swimming spots, along with some nearby gems:
Portal Pool
Address: 3535 N. Hancock Ave.
Phone: 719-338-8287
Open Hours: Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.
Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for ages 3- to 17-years-old, ages 2-years-old and younger are free.
Opening Date: May 25, 2019
More Information: ppymca.org
Wilson Ranch Pool
Address: 2335 Allegheny Dr.
Phone: 719-598-3226
Open Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Sunday
Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for ages 3- to 17-years-old, ages 2-years-old and younger are free.
Opening Date: May 25, 2019
More Information: ppymca.org
Cottonwood Creek Family Center
Address: 3920 Dublin Blvd.
Phone: 719-385-6508
Open Hours: 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Monday - Friday; 9 a.m- 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $8 for ages 3- to 17-years-old;
Opening Date: Open year-round
More Information: ppymca.org
Manitou Springs Aquatics and Fitness Center
Address: 202 Manitou Ave.
Phone: 719-685-9735
Open Hours: 1:15 - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 1:30 - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday and 7 - 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Cost: $8 adults; $5 for 17-years-old and under
Opening Date: Open year-round
More Information: manitousprings.org
Memorial Park Recreation Center
Address: 280 S. Union Blvd.
Phone: 719-385-5984
Open Hours: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Monday - Friday; 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $10 adult; $8 for ages 3- to 17-years-old
Opening Date: Open year-round
More Information: ppymca.org
Widefield Parks and Recreation
Address: 705 Aspen Dr.
Phone: 719-395-3515
Open Hours: 6-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Open swim: 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday; 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday
Cost: $4 adult, $3.50 for ages 18-years-old and younger.
Opening Date: Open year-round. Open swim is open May 25 - Aug. 10
More Information: wsd3.org
Lake Pueblo State Park - Rock Canyon Swim Beach
Address: 640 Pueblo Reservoir Road, Pueblo, CO 81005
Phone: 719-561-9320
Open Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday
Cost: $8 daily park pass
Opening Date: Memorial Day
More Information: cpw.state.co.us
Woodland Park Aquatic Center
Address: 111 N. Baldwin St. Woodland Park, CO 80863
Phone: 719-687-5233
Open Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday; 5:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday; 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday
Cost: $7.50 adult; $5.50 ages 2 - 17-years-old and high school student
Opening Date: Open year-round
More Information: city-woodlandpark.org
Chatfield State Park - Swim Beach
Address: 11500 N. Roxborough Park Rd., Littleton, CO 80125
Phone: 303-791-7275
Open Hours: Daily from sunrise to sunset
Cost: $9 daily pass
Opening Date: Memorial Day
More Information: cpw.state.co.us
Note: The Swim Beach will be closed June 17
Water World
Address: 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, CO 80260
Phone: 303-427-7873
Open Hours: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily
Cost: Free - $34.99
Opening Date: Memorial Day, May 27
More Information: waterworldcolorado.com
Great Wolf Lodge
Address: 9494 Federal Dr.
Phone: 844-553-9653
Open Hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday
Cost: Prices vary. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or by calling 800-905-9653
Opening Date: Open year-round
More Information: greatwolf.com
Pirates Cove Water Park
Address: 1225 W. Belleview Ave., Englewood, CO 80120
Phone: 303-762-2683
Open Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
Cost: $14 adults on weekdays; $13 children ages 3- to- 17-years old on weekdays. Prices increase an additional $2 on holidays and weekends.
Opening Date: Memorial Day, May 27
More Information: piratescovecolorado.com